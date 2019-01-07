When manscaping, always use the right tools for the job
a precise trim
Proper manscaping requires precision engineered tools. Not only does a man’s sensitive areas require it, but both hygiene and ergonomics demand it.
The Lawn Mower 2.0
An electric trimmer worthy of getting up close and personal with your family jewels. Designed and made specifically for below-the-waist grooming, it’s the right tool for the job! SkinSafeTM technology protects you from accidental nicks.
The Lawn Mower
Uniquely designed for a man’s below-the-waist zone, this trimmer fits in the palm of your hand for optimal maneuverability and accuracy around hard-to-navigate and sensitive areas. Featuring Manscaped’s ToughShearTM blades for a smooth, nick- and snag-free trim.
|the Lawn Mower
|the Lawn Mower 2.0
|Strokes-per-Minute
|4,000
|6,000
|Cordless Run Time
|15 minutes
|60 minutes on one charge
|Battery Type
|AA
|rechargeable
|Trimming Head
|fixed
|replaceable
|QuietStrokeTM Technology
|Waterproof for Wet/Dry Use
|Adjustable Guards
cleanse, moisturize, deodorize
FROM END TO END, MANSCAPED SKINCARE PRODUCTS ARE INFUSED WITH NATURAL INGREDIENTS TO SOOTHE THE SKIN ON YOUR MOST DELICATE PARTS AND HELP PREVENT ITCHING AND IRRITATION.
CROP cleanser
Moisturizing hair & body wash
Featuring ingredients like soothing aloe, sea salt, and natural hydrators, this refreshing all-in-one cleanser is perfect for pre- and post-trimming as well as daily showering.
CROP reviver
soothing & hydrating toner
This spray-on body toner is designed especially for highly sensitive and high friction areas of the body. It features soothing aloe and witch hazel extracts for anti-inflammatory, anti-burn protection.
CROP PRESERVER
ANTI-CHAFING BALL DEODORANT
Designed specifically for a man’s most sensitive region, this oil-free moisturizing deodorant creates an anti-chafing barrier that reduces bacterial growth to provide all-day freshness below the waist.
together we save balls
Our mission is to create an open and empowered male culture that results in more proactivity around self-care and health. So we’ve partnered with the TESTICULAR CANCER SOCIETY to raise awareness about the most common form of cancer in men age 15-35 and provide help and support to fighters, survivors, and caregivers.
85%
of women think bad grooming is a major turn offDr. Drew
80%
of women think men should manscape below the beltIndependent Study
89%
of men think good grooming is essential to their professional successBusiness Wire
The Perfect Package 2.0 + PEAK HYGIENE PLAN
$79.99
$74.99($139 VALUE)
*we recommend replacing the trimmer blade every 3 months for optimal performance and hygiene
- The Lawn Mower 2.0 - waterproof electric trimmer
- Crop Preserver - anti-chafing ball deodorant
- Crop Reviver - ball toner & refresher
- Magic Mat - set of 3 disposable shaving mats
- The Shed - travel/storage bag ($39.99 value)
- Manscaped Boxers - Anti-Chafing Cooling Boxer Briefs
Want a special deal?
Bundle and SAVE UPTO45%
The Perfect Package 2.0
Bundle AND SAVE
Crop Cleanser
Crop Cleanser
An invigorating pH balanced body wash featuring Active pH Control™
The Shears
The Shears
Luxury 5-piece stainless steel nail kit
Foot Duster
Foot Duster
Cooling anti-fungal foot deodorant featuring Active pH Control™
Want a special deal?
Bundle and SAVE UPTO50%
Your Balls Will Thank You!
The Perfect Package 2.0
Bundle AND SAVE
The Shears
The Shears
Luxury 5-piece stainless steel nail kit
Crop Cleanser Replenishment
Crop Cleanser Replenishment
An invigorating pH balanced body wash featuring Active pH Control™
Foot Duster - Replenishment
Foot Duster - Replenishment
Cooling anti-fungal foot deodorant featuring Active pH Control™
featured
The Lawn Mower 2.0 + PEAK HYGIENE PLAN
This cordless and waterproof trimmer features a strong 6000 RPM motor that can handle coarse and curly hair without tugs and pulls. It has a rust-resistant, hygienic, replaceable ceramic blade module featuring SkinSafeTM technology to prevent nicks and snags.
$49.99($59.99 VALUE)
*we recommend replacing the trimmer blade every 3 months for optimal performance and hygiene
This cordless and waterproof trimmer features a strong 6000 RPM motor that can handle coarse and curly hair without tugs and pulls. It has a rust-resistant, hygienic, replaceable ceramic blade module featuring SkinSafeTM technology to prevent nicks and snags.
Want a special deal?
Bundle and SAVE UPTO45%
The Lawn Mower 2.0
Bundle AND SAVE
Crop Cleanser
Crop Cleanser
An invigorating pH balanced body wash featuring Active pH Control™
Crop Preserver
Crop Preserver
24-hour anti-chafing ball deodorant featuring Active pH Control™
Crop Reviver
Crop Reviver
Refreshing all-in-one cleanser perfect for pre- and post-trimming as well as daily showering.
Foot Duster
Foot Duster
Cooling anti-fungal foot deodorant featuring Active pH Control™
Want a special deal?
Bundle and SAVE UPTO50%
Your Balls Will Thank You!
The Lawn Mower 2.0
Bundle AND SAVE
The Shears
The Shears
Luxury 5-piece stainless steel nail kit
Crop Reviver Replenishment
Crop Reviver Replenishment
Refreshing deodorant spray featuring Active pH Control™
Crop Preserver Replenishment
Crop Preserver Replenishment
24-hour anti-chafing ball deodorant featuring Active pH Control™
Crop Cleanser Replenishment
Crop Cleanser Replenishment
An invigorating pH balanced body wash featuring Active pH Control™
Refined
Revel in the sense of refinement and masculinity with this one-of-a-kind, alluring fragrance. Our Refined cologne smells exactly like our other formulations: a clean and fresh scent designed for the refined gentleman.
$39.99
Want a special deal?
Bundle and SAVE UPTO50%
Your Balls Will Thank You!
Cologne
Bundle AND SAVE
Crop Reviver Replenishment
Crop Reviver Replenishment
Refreshing deodorant spray featuring Active pH Control™
Crop Preserver Replenishment
Crop Preserver Replenishment
24-hour anti-chafing ball deodorant featuring Active pH Control™
Crop Cleanser Replenishment
Crop Cleanser Replenishment
An invigorating pH balanced body wash featuring Active pH Control™
Crop Mop Wipes Replenishment
Crop Mop Wipes Replenishment
Individually wrapped ball wipes featuring Active pH Control™
THE SHEARS
Five-piece nail kit designed to handle the most demanding of men’s nail care. Each tool is manufactured from highly durable, tempered stainless steel. Includes: safety scissors nail clippers, tweezers, nail refining file and ear pick. Comes with a carrying case for both travel and home storage.
$19.99
Want a special deal?
Bundle and SAVE UPTO50%
Your Balls Will Thank You!
The Shears
Bundle AND SAVE
Crop Reviver Replenishment
Crop Reviver Replenishment
Refreshing deodorant spray featuring Active pH Control™
Crop Preserver Replenishment
Crop Preserver Replenishment
24-hour anti-chafing ball deodorant featuring Active pH Control™
Crop Cleanser Replenishment
Crop Cleanser Replenishment
An invigorating pH balanced body wash featuring Active pH Control™
Crop Mop Wipes Replenishment
Crop Mop Wipes Replenishment
Individually wrapped ball wipes featuring Active pH Control™
Manscaped Boxers
Underwear made to complement your manscaping efforts: Crop Cooling Technology™ inhibits overheating, SmartBand Technology™ features a wide, no-roll waistband, proprietary microfiber blend ensures breathability and repels moisture to prevent chafing and “swamp crotch”.
$19.99
Want a special deal?
Bundle and SAVE UPTO50%
Your Balls Will Thank You!
MANSCAPED BOXERS
Bundle AND SAVE
Crop Reviver Replenishment
Crop Reviver Replenishment
Refreshing deodorant spray featuring Active pH Control™
Crop Preserver Replenishment
Crop Preserver Replenishment
24-hour anti-chafing ball deodorant featuring Active pH Control™
Crop Cleanser Replenishment
Crop Cleanser Replenishment
An invigorating pH balanced body wash featuring Active pH Control™
Crop Mop Wipes Replenishment
Crop Mop Wipes Replenishment
Individually wrapped ball wipes featuring Active pH Control™
WHY SHOULD YOU MANSCAPE?
HYGIENE
Excess hair can trap dirt and sweat, resulting in odor and bacteria.
Appearance
Trimming the hedges makes the tree look bigger. Need we say more?
Attractiveness
8 out of every 10 partners find manscaped men more attractive than unkempt men.
Confidence
Manscaping imparts confidence, giving you an edge in your career and social life.