When manscaping, always use the right tools for the job

a precise trim

Proper manscaping requires precision engineered tools. Not only does a man’s sensitive areas require it, but both hygiene and ergonomics demand it.
SkinSafeTM Technology Rechargeable Battery

The Lawn Mower 2.0

An electric trimmer worthy of getting up close and personal with your family jewels. Designed and made specifically for below-the-waist grooming, it’s the right tool for the job! SkinSafeTM technology protects you from accidental nicks.

The Lawn Mower

Uniquely designed for a man’s below-the-waist zone, this trimmer fits in the palm of your hand for optimal maneuverability and accuracy around hard-to-navigate and sensitive areas. Featuring Manscaped’s ToughShearTM blades for a smooth, nick- and snag-free trim.

ToughShearTM Blades
the Lawn Mower the Lawn Mower 2.0
Strokes-per-Minute 4,000 6,000
Cordless Run Time 15 minutes 60 minutes on one charge
Battery Type AA rechargeable
Trimming Head fixed replaceable
QuietStrokeTM Technology
Waterproof for Wet/Dry Use
Adjustable Guards

cleanse, moisturize, deodorize

FROM END TO END, MANSCAPED SKINCARE PRODUCTS ARE INFUSED WITH NATURAL INGREDIENTS TO SOOTHE THE SKIN ON YOUR MOST DELICATE PARTS AND HELP PREVENT ITCHING AND IRRITATION.

CROP cleanser

Moisturizing hair & body wash

Featuring ingredients like soothing aloe, sea salt, and natural hydrators, this refreshing all-in-one cleanser is perfect for pre- and post-trimming as well as daily showering.

CROP reviver

soothing & hydrating toner

This spray-on body toner is designed especially for highly sensitive and high friction areas of the body. It features soothing aloe and witch hazel extracts for anti-inflammatory, anti-burn protection.

CROP PRESERVER

ANTI-CHAFING BALL DEODORANT

Designed specifically for a man’s most sensitive region, this oil-free moisturizing deodorant creates an anti-chafing barrier that reduces bacterial growth to provide all-day freshness below the waist.

icons
icons
icons
icons

together we save balls

Our mission is to create an open and empowered male culture that results in more proactivity around self-care and health. So we’ve partnered with the TESTICULAR CANCER SOCIETY to raise awareness about the most common form of cancer in men age 15-35 and provide help and support to fighters, survivors, and caregivers.

85%

of women think bad grooming is a major turn off

Dr. Drew

80%

of women think men should manscape below the belt

Independent Study

89%

of men think good grooming is essential to their professional success

Business Wire

featured

WHY SHOULD YOU MANSCAPE?

HYGIENE

Excess hair can trap dirt and sweat, resulting in odor and bacteria.

Appearance

Trimming the hedges makes the tree look bigger. Need we say more?

Attractiveness

8 out of every 10 partners find manscaped men more attractive than unkempt men.

Confidence

Manscaping imparts confidence, giving you an edge in your career and social life.

