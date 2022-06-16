Hygiene is important for obvious reasons because, hello, it's HYGIENE, but squeezing it into an already packed schedule can be quite a task. Between the gym, meetings, kids, and just plain life, there's plenty of time in the day for your lower regions to turn up the funk, if you know what we mean. If not taken care of, this may result in the following: people standing further away from you, making excuses not to go out for after-work drink, and your dog refusing to cuddle. Just sayin'.

Enter Crop Mop® ball + butt + body wipes: the MANSCAPED™ solution to on-the-go hygiene that makes it easier than ever to keep your man parts clean, no matter where you are.

How, you ask? Great question! Let's take a look at how MANSCAPED™ Crop Mop® wipes promote on-the-go hygiene.

Small but mighty

We mean super compact. Like credit-card-size compact. Just don't accidentally hand it to the grocery store cashier instead of your credit card. Not that we've ever done that. Slip one in your back pocket, keep a pack or two in your laptop case, or stow a few in your glove box. They can go anywhere.

Since these male cleansing wipes are easy to carry, you can take them anywhere. You just need a bathroom stall and you're good to go.

No lint balls

Let's get something straight: Leftover lint balls aren't sexy. With Crop Mop® wipes, you've got nothing to worry about. The sturdy material will keep your balls free and clear of gross residue or balls of papery goo. The ultra-sturdy, multi-layer woven fabric will do the job without causing you more work when you're done. They work to give you less work. Like some sort of profound Chinese proverb.

Individually packaged

Completely sealed, individual packaging means you can clean your South Pole as often as you want. Simply open the single-use sheets when you're ready to get rid of the stink. Each pack contains 15 individually wrapped Crop Mop® wipes, so you don't need to worry about the other sheets drying out if you decide to space out your sweat-and-stench-removal sessions. Take that, baby wipes!

Super important note: Crop Mop® wipes are NOT flushable. If you flush them, they can contribute to giant rag balls that block sewer systems and force sewage into places like the kitchen sink or even into the street. Not cool. So please dispose of them properly in the trash.

The gift that keeps giving

What do you get that guy who's got everything? Or even the guy who's got most things. You give them clean man parts. That's right. These little gems make the perfect stocking stuffer or white elephant gift for any man in your life. You can also easily add them to other products to create the ultimate manly gift basket. Meat, cheese, and crackers? No thanks! We can guarantee any dude will love this gift combo instead:

These little wonder wipes can inspire great gifts. Whether you need gifts for the holidays, a birthday or big anniversary, or you just want to thank him for being awesome on a random Tuesday, a gift that includes ball wipes means you win at the gift game.

Complement everything MANSCAPED™

Once you've got your regular regimen down, Crop Mop wipes slide in like a superhero to give the work you did during your grooming session staying power.

Start by trimming your body and man hair with The Lawn Mower® 4.0 trimmer. Trimming also has a practical purpose: It means bacteria has fewer places to breed.

Now that hair's out of the way, hop in the shower (if you're not in there already) and lather up with Crop Cleanser®. This refreshing groin wash is specifically intended for men and works great for post-shave showers. Thanks to its soothing sea salt and aloe formula, your skin will enjoy a calming coolness while you wash away the grossness, we mean productivity, of the day. Let your stress circle down the drain as you get ready for the hours ahead, making sure to touch base with all those hard-to-reach places.

Don't put your boxers on just yet. You've got two more steps before your below-the-waist area's good to go. First, apply Crop Preserver® after you've toweled off. This multi-tasking moisturizer and ball deodorant is made from residue- and oil-free elements. It preserves the skin barrier and promotes long-lasting freshness. Can you say boo yah?

Then spray with Crop Reviver® ball toner. It's basically the ultimate finishing touch to any grooming sesh.

Are you ready to experience clean balls (and butt) like never before? Then keep Crop Mop® wipes close and your friends will keep you closer.