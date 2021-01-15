Here at MANSCAPED™, we get a lot of questions about male grooming. We appreciate the curiosity because it means you guys are getting serious about this stuff. One of the most common questions comes from men trying to groom their backs. How do you de-sasquatch yourself in the places you can’t reach? It’s a bit of a conundrum, but it turns out that the solutions are many.

As you might expect, our number one recommendation is to use The Lawn Mower® 3.0 trimmer but we’re going to take a minute to cover every way that we have tried back grooming. Some are better than others, but you can pick for yourself.

The Best Way to Get Rid of Back Hair by Yourself

Let’s talk about the elephant in the room. Your back is hard to reach. You’ve struggled to simply scratch an itch back there before. How are you supposed to get a razor all over it and make your back smooth?

Problems With Shaving Your Own Back

The simple answer is that you aren’t. Unless you have serious potential for a career in the circus, you aren’t going to shave your own back. It can’t be done. Instead, you need a different approach.

There are some things that can help you reach your own back. For starters, there are specialized back shavers that can overcome the awkwardness of being a forward-facing human being. They have long, adjustable arms, and they can get the whole surface of your back. In fact, they aren’t always terribly expensive. They allow you to keep control of your back hair all on your own.

Protect Yourself With SkinSafe™ Technology

Shy of a specialized tool, you want to make one simple choice. Don’t use a razor. There is no way you can safely shave all of your back. Instead, use a trimmer. With The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer, its SkinSafe™ technology will help protect you even if you try to groom your own back.

Ultimately, though, you’re going to find that the best results of back shaving do not come out of a solo mission.

Removing Back Hair with a Partner

The better solution to all of this is to get some help. A partner can help you clear up the unsightly hair on your back, and it doesn’t even have to be weird. Sure, a girlfriend or other lifemate is someone you can ask. You can even get help from a bro, if you do it right.

Use An Electric Razor Like The Lawn Mower 3.0

The easiest team method of killing back hair is to use an electric razor. It’s low-risk. It gets a close shave. It works easily. The downside is that you’ll need help pretty frequently. Trimmed hair doesn’t stay short forever.

Consider A Manual Razor

You can extend the time between sessions if you follow up on your trim with a shave. A safety razor can do the job, but a lot of people might not feel comfortable shaving you.

Use The Tweezers From The Shears 2.0

Tweezers (you can find excellent tweezers in The Shears 2.0 nail kit) are another option. By plucking the hair, you keep it at bay for longer periods of time. It’s an uncomfortable process, but at least no one is going to cut you with a razor. We find that tweezing is good for the long hairs on your shoulders, so there’s that.

It's Going To Hurt, But Wax It

You might have better luck convincing someone to help you wax your back. It will hurt, but it might be worth it. Waxing can be a bit of an ordeal, though. Your friend or partner will help you apply the wax. After it dries, they can embrace their inner sadist and have fun ripping your hair out. Waxing lasts a pretty long time, so this won’t be overly repetitive.

Depilatory Creams Aren't Pretty To Use, But They Work

Another option is to use depilatory creams. They last about as long as wax, but they’re a bit more awkward. Your partner will have to rub you down. They’ll also have to wipe away a bunch of hairy cream. It can be a little gross for the squeamish.

If you're going to try depilatories, we have one strong piece of advice. Experiment with a small dap on your wrist before you graduate to creaming your whole back. If you have a reaction to the cream, you want to find that out the easy way, not the hard way.

Methods to Consider with a Professional Near You

Sometimes, you won’t be able to get someone to help you groom your back. It’s understandable. How often do you help any of your guy friends groom their backs? It seems fair, no?

Have A Professional Wax It Off

It’s ok, though, because there are professionals who specialize in this stuff. A professional waxing is going to be a better experience than something you do at home. It still lasts a long time, and your pro waxer will have the best tips to help you recover from the brutality of the process.

Lasers Aren't Just Part Of Sifi Movies

You can escalate and look into laser hair removal. This should typically be done by a dermatologist, so it can be a bit pricey. Still, it’s usually worth the money. As long as you’re a good candidate, laser hair removal lasts a very long time and can even be permanent. Our one piece of advice is to prepare yourself mentally. Laser hair removal takes multiple sessions, and sometimes, they’re long and boring.

Treading Isn't Pleasant, But Its Affordable

If you want to save some money but still need a pro, look into threading. We’re going to give it to you straight. This is basically lighting-speed hair plucking. Your professional groomer is going to use rubber bands to rapidly grab and pluck all of the hair on your back. It’s a lot like waxing, but it’s actually much faster. Unfortunately, the pain is a bit more spread out. When you wax, there’s a brief moment of intense pain and a dull ache. With threading, the intense pain lasts for minutes at a time.

Electrolysis Is The Only Perminent Technique Endorsed By The FDA

The last pro solution is electrolysis. This is where electricity is used to kill the hair follicles. As you might have already guessed, this is a permanent hair removal solution. It will cost a lot upfront, but in the long run, you can save money because you don’t have to keep paying someone to groom your back. Electrolysis is also the only permanent hair removal technique that is endorsed by the FDA.

Final Thoughts

We just gave you a ton of solutions. You don’t have to have your life ruined by gratuitous back hair anymore. While you mull over all of these ideas, we’re going to hit you with a final bit of wisdom. If you want the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to groom your back, invest in The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer.