Maybe your wondering, "Should I Shave My Bals", but if you’ve already taken the plunge and started your shaving your balls, congratulations! You're now a Real Man (capitalized). The rest of you need to hop aboard the ball-shaving train. But if you have reservations (train, reservations, get it? ha) that's fine - we'll break you down soon enough. There are tons of benefits to shaving your balls. And it will transform you more than you would ever think. Before you consider laser hair removal on your scrotum, bear in mind that there are better ways to do things.

First, Here Are Some Fun Facts About Balls

Bal Chop

In the Middle Ages, men who wanted sons would have their left testicle chopped off because they thought the right testicle made male sperm, and the left made female sperm.

To Balls Do I Swear

The word "testicle" comes from the Latin word testis, meaning "witness." In Roman times, men placed their right hand on their family jewels before giving testimony in court.

High Producers

Balls produce 200 million sperm A DAY.

Ball Enlargement

Balls can grow up to twice their size during sex.

Hangin High & Low

Most men's left testicles hang lower than their right. This asymmetry means they take up less space.

Women prefer silky smooth balls

Whether you are asking "should I shave my balls" or are already a veteran, it's no lie: Women do NOT want to floss their teeth with your ball strands. Here's what some women we've talked to said:

"I refuse to go down on a guy if he's not manscaped, meaning shaved balls. No hair down there, please!" - Amber V.

"I went on a date once with a guy who had a huge bush down there. Let's just say that was the first and only date." - Julie A.

"Yeah, a guy totally needs to have shaved balls these days. None of my friends will date guys who don't manscape." - Crystal K.



Male Grooming Is About Health

Manscaping is about more than just managing the hair around your crotch, but that’s not a bad place to start. Body hair can also facilitate bacterial growth due to its irritating and coarse nature. Shaving your balls will reduce skin irritation overall. AND you smell better!

If you don't know how to shave under your balls, have no fear. You just need the right tools. Once you figure it out, you'll be good to go going forward.

The silkier your balls are, the fewer places bacteria has to hide, and shower time will be far more fruitful when all of those germs find their way to the drain.



Crotch stink is often founded from bacteria that festers in your pubic hair and nether zone. Even the best body washes can only do so much, so aid your shower regimen by reducing places where smell grows.



Male Grooming Is A Mindset

Let's face it: Confidence is in short supply these days. And being a man or masculine is being frowned up by an increasingly politically correct society. At MANSCAPED, we feel that you should be proud of being a man and that includes shaving your balls. It doesn't mean that you think you're better than the fairer sex, far from it. It means to take pride in what makes you a man, and not to suppress it due to misdirected societal disapproval. Let boys be boys and let men be men!



Men who manscape are go-getters -- men who take destiny into their own hands, fully ready to shape their image regardless of what genetics did or didn’t give them. They are confident men, and even in spite of all of that, a proper grooming will still give you a boost. You simply feel better, across the board, and you won’t be able to keep it from putting a spring in your step, a strut in your posture and a smile on your face. To use the most advanced tool to manscaped, check out The Lawn Mower 3.0 for the ultimate below-the-waist trim.

