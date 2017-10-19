Maybe your wondering, "Should I Shave My Bals", but if you’ve already taken the plunge and started your shaving your balls, congratulations! You're now a Real Man (capitalized). The rest of you need to hop aboard the ball-shaving train. But if you have reservations (train, reservations, get it? ha) that's fine - we'll break you down soon enough. There are tons of benefits to shaving your balls. And it will transform you more than you would ever think. Before you consider laser hair removal on your scrotum, bear in mind that there are better ways to do things.
First, Here Are Some Fun Facts About Balls
Bal Chop
In the Middle Ages, men who wanted sons would have their left testicle chopped off because they thought the right testicle made male sperm, and the left made female sperm.
To Balls Do I Swear
The word "testicle" comes from the Latin word testis, meaning "witness." In Roman times, men placed their right hand on their family jewels before giving testimony in court.
High Producers
Balls produce 200 million sperm A DAY.
Ball Enlargement
Balls can grow up to twice their size during sex.
Hangin High & Low
Most men's left testicles hang lower than their right. This asymmetry means they take up less space.
Women prefer silky smooth balls
Whether you are asking "should I shave my balls" or are already a veteran, it's no lie: Women do NOT want to floss their teeth with your ball strands. Here's what some women we've talked to said:
"I refuse to go down on a guy if he's not manscaped, meaning shaved balls. No hair down there, please!" - Amber V.
"I went on a date once with a guy who had a huge bush down there. Let's just say that was the first and only date." - Julie A.
"Yeah, a guy totally needs to have shaved balls these days. None of my friends will date guys who don't manscape." - Crystal K.
Male Grooming Is About Health
Manscaping is about more than just managing the hair around your crotch, but that’s not a bad place to start. Body hair can also facilitate bacterial growth due to its irritating and coarse nature. Shaving your balls will reduce skin irritation overall. AND you smell better!
If you don't know how to shave under your balls, have no fear. You just need the right tools. Once you figure it out, you'll be good to go going forward.
The silkier your balls are, the fewer places bacteria has to hide, and shower time will be far more fruitful when all of those germs find their way to the drain.
Crotch stink is often founded from bacteria that festers in your pubic hair and nether zone. Even the best body washes can only do so much, so aid your shower regimen by reducing places where smell grows.
Male Grooming Is A Mindset
Let's face it: Confidence is in short supply these days. And being a man or masculine is being frowned up by an increasingly politically correct society. At MANSCAPED, we feel that you should be proud of being a man and that includes shaving your balls. It doesn't mean that you think you're better than the fairer sex, far from it. It means to take pride in what makes you a man, and not to suppress it due to misdirected societal disapproval. Let boys be boys and let men be men!
Men who manscape are go-getters -- men who take destiny into their own hands, fully ready to shape their image regardless of what genetics did or didn’t give them. They are confident men, and even in spite of all of that, a proper grooming will still give you a boost. You simply feel better, across the board, and you won’t be able to keep it from putting a spring in your step, a strut in your posture and a smile on your face. To use the most advanced tool to manscaped, check out The Lawn Mower 3.0 for the ultimate below-the-waist trim.
MANSCAPED.com is where you'll find the best trimmer for balls and tons of other products to keep your lower region looking, feeling, and smelling its best.
10.19.17
Comments (7)
Cameron R.
Thank God for this info, I’m eighteen and yes, I got hair down there. Now I feel more encouraged to shave (if you know what I mean). Great info guys.
James H.
I have been shaving my balls and trimming my pubic hair since I was thirteen, and I am 59 now. I have been meticulous about this since I found a tick on my balls at thirteen. They seem to love warm hairy places. I had to shave my balls to get to the tick. I found that my balls were more comfortable, and that I did not have crotch stink.
Chris
I’ve always shaved down there and kept the area neat and tidy but just lately I haven’t been able to shave and have noticed just recently even after a shower there has been a smell that I can only describe as smelling like “a butcher’s shop on a hot summer’s day” now I know why and will be at it with a razor later. C.s
Patrick T
I started shaving about a month ago. I have to say that at first it felt somewhat emasculating. I was surprised how ‘attached’ I was to my ball hair. But I love the feeling of them shaved and I have gotten used to them being exposed in the locker room—not like anyone is going to say anything there…I hope.
Keith J
I have been shaving my balls for the last 30 years, it feels so much cleaner & sexier. It now just seems normal to have shaven balls. My wife loves it too as our favourite sex is the 69er, she uses hair removal cream at least twice a week while I shave my balls every night in the shower, I can do it in the dark it is so easy once you get in the swing of it. So boys start shaving those balls, your rod & under your sack right back to the back passage. It doesn’t hurt to shave your back side either it you want to your girl to touch you there, as she will if you make it inviting.
Real Man
Real Men go natural!