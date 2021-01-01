Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Cleanser®. Here are some of the benefits of choosing the Crop Cleanser® as your body wash:
- Carefully balanced formula both cleanses and hydrates
- Cruelty-Free
- Paraben-Free
- Dye-Free
- Vegan
- Utility gel wash suited for the whole body
- Manscaped™ signature scent
- Free shipping
- It can be used on your body and your hair
If you'd like to know how to use Crop Cleanser® or want to buy Crop Cleanser® now, we've got you covered.
