Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Gel™. Here are some of the benefits of choosing the Manscaped™ Crop Gel™ as your groin shaving gel.
- Vegan
- Cruelty-free
- Gluten-free
- Paraben-free
- Sulfate-free
- Phthalate-free
- Formaldehyde-free
- Allows you to see during your shaving
- Contains four essential oils
- Made just for the groin
- Free shipping
05.05.21
Share
Related Articles
Grooming
05.05.21
How To Replace The Guard On The MANSCAPED™ Lawn Mower® 4.0 Guards?
Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™...
Grooming
05.05.21
Where Does The MANSCAPED™ Ultra Smooth Package Ship To?
Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™...