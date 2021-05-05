Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Gel™. Here are some of the benefits of choosing the Manscaped™ Crop Gel™ as your groin shaving gel.

Vegan Cruelty-free Gluten-free Paraben-free Sulfate-free Phthalate-free Formaldehyde-free Allows you to see during your shaving Contains four essential oils Made just for the groin Free shipping

If you're interested in learning

how to use the Crop Gel™

or would like to

buy the Crop Gel™ now

, we've got you covered.