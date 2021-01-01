Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Mop®. Here are some of the benefits of choosing the Crop Mop® as your body wipes:
- Infused with cooling Aloe Vera
- Made with soft woven material
- Aluminum-free
- Cruelty-free
- Dye-free
- Paraben-free
- Vegan
- Free shipping
If you're interested in learning more about how to use the Crop Mop® or want to buy the Crop Mop® for as little as $8.99 for a limited time, we've got you covered.
01.01.21
