Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Preserver®. Here are some of the benefits of choosing the Crop Preserver® as your ball deodorant:

It keeps you dry and comfortable all-day It drys clear Powerful moisturizing ball deodorant keeps you fresh & hydrated Cruelty-free Paraben-free Dye-free 100% vegan Aluminum-free Free shipping

If you're wondering how to use Crop Preserver® or how often to use Crop Preserver®, we've got you covered.