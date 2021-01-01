Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Reviver®. Here are some of the benefits of choosing the Crop Reviver® as your ball toner:
- Infused with cooling Aloe Vera and Witch Hazel
- Two fl oz container makes it easy to travel with
- Signature Manscaped™ scent
- Cruelty-free
- Dye-free
- Paraben-free
- Vegan
- Free shipping
If you're interested in learning more about how to use the Crop Reviver® or want to buy the Crop Reviver® for as little as $8.99 for a limited time, we've got you covered.
