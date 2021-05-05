Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Shaver™. Here are some of the benefits of choosing the Manscaped™ Crop Shaver™ as your pubic hair razor.
- Pivoting head
- Precision blades
- Micro comb bar
- Extra-wide lubricating strips
- Ergonomically shaped handle with rubber pads
- Stainless steel blades
- Free shipping
