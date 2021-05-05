Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0. Here are some of the benefits of choosing the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0 as your pubic hair trimmer.
- SkinSafe™ technology
- Rechargeable wireless charging
- 4000k LED spotlight & power status indicator
- Over-charging and over-discharging protection circuit
- Waterproof
- Travel Lock
- Replaceable SkinSafe® ceramic blade
- 7,000 RPM motor with QuietStroke™ technology
- Rechargeable 600mA li-ion battery
- Cordless
- Free shipping
If you're interested in learning about how to use the Lawn Mower® 4.0 or would like to buy now, we've got you covered.
