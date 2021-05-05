Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0. Here are some of the benefits of choosing the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0 as your pubic hair trimmer.

SkinSafe™ technology Rechargeable wireless charging 4000k LED spotlight & power status indicator Over-charging and over-discharging protection circuit Waterproof Travel Lock Replaceable SkinSafe® ceramic blade 7,000 RPM motor with QuietStroke™ technology Rechargeable 600mA li-ion battery Cordless Free shipping



If you're interested in learning about how to use the Lawn Mower® 4.0 or would like to buy now, we've got you covered.