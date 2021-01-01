Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Peak Hygiene Plan. Here are some of the benefits of opting into the Manscaped™ Peak Hygiene Plan:

Automatic blade replacements

Always choose your two base products

Member-exclusive pricing on every product

Platinum warranty

Member portal to take control of your plan

Ability to update & select preferred shipment dates

Update your products every shipment

Join the Peak Hygiene Plan today and start saving money on your Manscaped™ products.