Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Peak Hygiene Plan. Here are some of the benefits of opting into the Manscaped™ Peak Hygiene Plan:
- Automatic blade replacements
- Always choose your two base products
- Member-exclusive pricing on every product
- Platinum warranty
- Member portal to take control of your plan
- Ability to update & select preferred shipment dates
- Update your products every shipment
Join the Peak Hygiene Plan today and start saving money on your Manscaped™ products.
01.01.21
