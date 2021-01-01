Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Plow® 2.0. Here are some of the benefits of choosing the Plow® 2.0 as your safety razor:
- A precision-weighted handle does the work for you
- Each blade has two sides that allow you to flip it over for a fresh start
- Rust resistant
- Razor burn reducing cutting angle
- Free shipping
- Part of our Peak Hygiene Plan allowing you to get fresh razors delivered to your door regularly
If you'd like to know about how to use the Manscaped™ Plow® 2.0 or want to buy the Plow® 2.0 now, we've got you covered.
