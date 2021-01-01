Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Plow® 2.0. Here are some of the benefits of choosing the Plow® 2.0 as your safety razor:

A precision-weighted handle does the work for you Each blade has two sides that allow you to flip it over for a fresh start Rust resistant Razor burn reducing cutting angle Free shipping Part of our Peak Hygiene Plan allowing you to get fresh razors delivered to your door regularly

If you'd like to know about how to use the Manscaped™ Plow® 2.0 or want to buy the Plow® 2.0 now, we've got you covered.