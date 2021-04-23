Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Weed Whacker®. Here are some of the benefits of choosing the Manscaped™ Weed Whacker® as your ear and nose hair trimmer:
- SkinSafe™ technology
- 9,000 RPM motor
- 360-degrees rotary dual-blade system
- Powerful 600mAh li-ion battery
- Holds a charge for up to 90 minutes
- Convenient USB cable & AC adapter
- Intelligent design engineered to match the contour of your nose hair
- Waterproof design
- Replaceable head engineered for safety and optimal hygiene
- Free shipping
