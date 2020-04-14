best bikini shaver

When it comes to style and fashion, there are some seasonal trends that can’t be ignored. Every year, summer sneaks up on everyone, and we often have regrets that are too late to avoid. You don’t have to put off your summer preparation. You can improve your workouts. You can take an early look at fashion. Most importantly, you can learn how to prepare your body for the warm months in a way too many guys overlook. You can adjust your grooming. When it comes to summer, there’s a particular fashion that has proven itself up to the tests of time. You might think that this is a predominantly female idea, but you’re wrong. It’s time for you to learn how to properly groom for the summer.

The Bikini Shave

Let’s be real for a minute. Men need beach bods too, and if you did the work and want to show off the results of that work, you might want to look into rocking a bikini (or mankini). It’s something you earned, and we fully encourage you to go for it. There is a catch though. All of the muscle tone in the world doesn’t matter if you’ve got nether fuzz tufting out of your swimwear. You have to have a strategic shave, just like the ladies. Without it, you’re unrefined, so let’s talk about how to get that great shave.

Being Sensitive

We’re talking about a shave that gets up close and personal with your most sensitive bits. You want a tool that is built around the sensitive nature of a bikini shave. That’s why you want The Lawn Mower 3.0. It has a few engineering features that are particularly designed for this purpose, and it is an upgrade from its predecessor, The Lawn Mower 3.0.

Sharp and Strong Blades

If your blades aren’t sharp, the shave will tug at the hairs. You’ll get irritation, and in bad cases, bleeding. A bikini shave isn’t worth bleeding around your testicles. That’s bad juju.

The Lawn Mower 3.0 features sharp, strong, ceramic blades. Because they’re sharp, they cut through your pubic hair effortlessly. The effortless shave combats the issues of tugging, irritation, and bleeding, and we consider that a wonderful thing.

Even better, ceramic blades are harder than traditional steel. That allows them to stay sharp longer, meaning you’ll enjoy subsequent shaves just as much as the first one.

The Fast Motor

Sharp blades alone can’t give you a great shave. You also need a fast motor. Without it, the blades don’t make cuts swiftly enough, and you’re still tugging and snagging. The 3.0 runs at 7,000 RPM. That’s 110 cuts per second — plenty fast for you to have a careless shave and suffer no ill effects.

Of course, you don’t have to be careless, and when you pay attention, the high RPM with sharp blades allow for finer control over the whole process. That’s particularly important for the intricacies and precision necessary for a bikini shave.

Ergonomic Design

The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer is designed with a special, no-slip grip. This gives you great control over the trimmer at all times during your shave, and it’s especially important when you extend your bikini shave to the backside. Additionally, the 3.0 has a completely ergonomic design. The whole thing is engineered to make it easy to hold and control the trimmer, even under awkward circumstances. When you use it, you’ll realize how important these features are to avoiding certain unpleasant accidents that have plagued men everywhere while grooming. Your balls will thank you.

It’s Also Convenient

At MANSCAPED, we know that there’s more to male grooming than the performance of the tools. The performance of the man matters just as much, and grooming can feel like work to a lot of guys. When we make our tools as convenient as possible while not skimping on quality, we’re trying to help you stay on top of your male grooming. We’re trying to take the chore out of the process, and that makes it easier for you to keep up with the routine. It also prevents you from having to cut down a forest every time you dust off the trimmer.

Waterproof

We don’t actually recommend shaving in the shower, but we know that a lot of you prefer it anyway. We get that, and that’s why we made The Lawn Mower 3.0 safe to use in the shower. With the no-slip grip, you won’t be punished for trying to consolidate your hygiene routine. The waterproof design means that you don’t have to worry about the shower damaging your trimmer, and the shock-resistant technology prevents the unpleasant surprise that might come with using a lesser trimmer in the shower. Waterproofing is solely about convenience, making things safe, and giving you less mess that you have to clean up.

Cordless

The 3.0 is cordless. That’s important for making it safe in the shower, and not just because of electricity. It’s easy to get awkward tangles and pulling when you’re getting some of the harder-to-reach areas in your grooming session. Cords are all kinds of bad, so we got rid of it. Instead, the 3.0 uses a USB charger, and it packs a battery with enough juice to shave for well over an hour nonstop.

TSA Approved

Travel is part of life, but it’s not an excuse to let your hygiene go. The Lawn Mower 3.0 is safe for air travel, and with its convenient size and optional carrying case (The Shed comes free with The Perfect Package 2.0), you don’t have to worry about leaving your tools behind. Grooming is just as easy on the road as it is at home.

A Total Package

We believe in The Lawn Mower 3.0. We’re convinced it’s the best bikini shaver for men, but we also understand that this alone isn’t enough. What truly sets The Lawn Mower apart from other trimmers is The Perfect Package (now available as The Perfect Package 3.0). It’s the accompanying products that take a great shave and turn it into the perfect shave.

We won’t bore you by going through everything in detail. Instead, a quick overview is enough. The Perfect Package comes with the legendary trimmer, ball deodorant to keep you fresh all day, Crop Reviver to help your sensitive skin recover from grooming, mats to make cleanup a breeze, a pair of our extra special boxers for comfort and a carrying case to keep you organized. When you use the whole package together, you elevate your manscaping and grooming game. You’ll look better, feel amazing, and probably want to buy us a cheese subscription in thanks. It’s not necessary, but we appreciate the thought.

You can start looking forward to your summer with confidence. Sure, most of us will slack a little in the gym and the kitchen and not be as tight as we plan. As long as you keep up a consistent effort, you’ll be sexier than you think, and others will notice. The same goes for your grooming. Don’t slack, and practice your bikini lines. By the time you’re wearing clothing that shows off your effort, you’ll have the techniques down, and you’ll be a master user of The Lawn Mower 3.0. The key is to get started now, and you’ll have no regrets when the warm season hits this year.