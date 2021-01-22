Best Body Groomer for Manscaping

It’s hard to imagine there are still men in this world who don’t regularly trim and shave their bodies, but perhaps stranger things have happened. Maybe you’re one of the guys posting horror stories on Reddit. Maybe you’re just too scared to get started. Whatever the case, the remedy to your problem is to learn how to groom your whole body the right way.

Two Kinds of Trimmers

Let’s be honest. There are a lot of companies that make excellent hair trimmers. But, there is an immense difference between a trimmer that is designed for male grooming and one that is rebranded for it. A lot of companies sell the latter. You really want the former.

When Less Is More

One of the most important differences between The Lawn Mower® 3.0 trimmer and its primary competitors is the size of the trimmer. When you first grip it, The Lawn Mower trimmer feels so much smaller than what you might be used to. Even a lot of dedicated beard trimmers are wider and heavier. This is a classic case of less being more.

Light Weight Makes It Easy to Handle

For starters, the light weight of the 3.0 makes it very easy to handle. That is vital when you work around the balls. Even with safety features, it’s possible a trimmer can draw blood on your sack if you don’t have proper control. The Lawn Mower trimmer manages to provide the best control without any extra bulk getting in your way and causing harm.

That lack of bulk, by the way, is arguably the most powerful feature that this trimmer can claim. So many guys who manscape use larger products, and when it comes to working the shaft and balls, things get extremely awkward. Your average trimmer is designed for your head or your face. The width makes it easier to go through very large volumes of hair quickly. That’s not an advantage around the boys.

Beard Trimmers Are Engineered For Your Face

So, even when you use a beard trimmer, it’s engineered around the curves of your jaw, which are much wider than what you’re packing downstairs. The thin build of The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer is intended to fit cleanly between the shaft and balls when you groom.

We want you to take a moment and focus on this idea. Trimming the outer perimeter and pubes is the easy part. Getting under the balls is where a large trimmer is a big problem. You have to pick up your little guy and maneuver an electric trimmer in that space. As soon as you do this with the 3.0, you’ll understand and appreciate the sheer brilliance that went into its design.

A Quiet Trimmer Is Has a Psychological Component

Here’s another way that less is more. The Lawn Mower trimmer is an ultra-quiet device. It’s so easy to misunderstand the role that noise plays in grooming. When you first turn on your new trimmer, you’re going to wonder if it’s defective. This trimmer is that shockingly quiet, and until you experience it, you’ll undervalue this feature.

There’s a psychological component to trimming your pubic hair with something that sounds like a lawn tool (even if it’s named after one). The noise makes you hesitate and hold back. Even when you get used to it, there’s still a subconscious objection to putting that loud sound next to your precious jewels. The very first time you trim with The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer, you’ll understand the difference. You’ll experience a sense of freedom and comfort — even when you get way up in there. It makes the trim faster, easier, more controlled, and safer.

Understanding The Importance Of Trimming Guards

This is our final point on the topic of less being more. Rebranded face-only trimmers have a fatal flaw. They were never intended for body grooming. If you have doubts about the width, ergonomics or noise of the trimmers, this last point is for you. Understand that trimming guards are quite important.

Guards Made For Your Face Are Well… Made For Your Face

Something that is made for your face or head has guards designed specifically for that work. Again, they’ll be wider than anything that can comfortably work around your manhood, and they’ll be set to different lengths.

That second point is what we’re emphasizing right now. The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer has guard lengths meant for lower body hair, but can also trim the face and head. But you need to change the blade if you decide to use it for both face and body to prevent cross-contamination. If you’re new to body grooming, pay special attention to this part. The 12mm guard is an ideal first pass. A lot of guys who have never managed their pubes before aren’t mentally ready to trim things too short.

At 12mm, you get the hair out of the way. It’s no longer catching on things, and it’s not a deterrent to everyone’s favorite nocturnal pastime. But, it’s still long enough that the overall coloring doesn’t change.

More importantly, it’s long enough that it doesn’t make the hair particularly spikey. Have you ever poked your lip with a bristling mustache? Imagine that feeling on your balls. It’s not nice, so leaving the hair a little longer improves your comfort without making you look like a dirty barbarian.

Guards Aren’t Always Required, If You Use A Safe Trimmer

With the other guard lengths, you can always go shorter if you want, and with SkinSafe™ technology, you can remove all guards and get a very close trim whenever you want.

When you go with a rebranded trimmer, you’ll find similar lengths, but they aren’t quite the same. They aren’t optimized for comfort and style below the waist, and they won’t quite fit between some of your body parts.

More Features In The Lawn Mower 3.0

There is so much more to The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer than a slim design and good trimming guards. We packed it with convenience features to try and make it the most approachable grooming tool on the market. The entire thing is cordless and powered by a fast-charging lithium-ion battery. The charge lasts for plenty of grooming sessions, and the charging stand uses a universal plug that works anywhere in the world.

Cordless Design

The cordless design also allowed us to make this thing safe to use in the shower. You aren’t worried about water ruining your trimmer. It makes both grooming and maintenance much easier. Everyone knows that you should clean your trimmer between uses. Despite that, few people are actually diligent about this. When your trimmer is waterproof, cleanup gets super easy. Give it a quick rinse, pat it dry, and then follow the instructions to keep it in pristine shape.

Get It In A Package And Save

Still, all of this pales in comparison to the best part. The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer comes as part of a set (or you can purchase it individually). The Perfect Package 3.0 puts an amazing trimmer in your hands, and it provides you with the complimentary items and tools necessary to use your trimmer to its fullest.

Going Through the Motions

When you use the whole package along with your amazing trimmer, your grooming accomplishes things you didn’t know were possible. Allow us to show you how to groom your whole body.

A Better Trim

Your first step in any grooming session is trimming the weeds. Here’s a quick tutorial on how to trim pubic hair.

You’ll use The Lawn Mower to do this, but you also want to throw down a Magic Mat™ shaving mat. It’s our custom cleanup kit that catches all of your clipped hair to make sure your grooming doesn’t turn your bathroom nasty. If you wanted, you could use a newspaper to accomplish the same thing, but when was the last time you actually had a newspaper at your disposal?

A Healthy Shower

Once you finish grooming, you want to take a warm shower. At this point, you’re going to gently exfoliate your skin (especially the area you just groomed) with a soft agitator (like a loofah) and Crop Cleanser™ hair and body wash. This will prevent any skin infections that could accompany your razor work, and it’ll protect you from razor burn and general irritation.

Prep for the Day

The last step in grooming comes after your shower. Towel dry (it’s ok to be gentle with yourself) and apply a dab of Crop Preserver® ball deodorant. Our ball deodorant continues to protect your skin throughout the day, and it keeps your boys smelling delightful. Follow up on Crop Preserver with Crop Reviver® ball toner. The hydrating formula includes an aloe agent that helps soothe skin after a shave.

Now you know how to groom your whole body. You can have a beautiful lawn (along with the rest of your sculpted physique) that highlights your best features, and you can get there without torturing yourself. That’s the MANSCAPED™ way, and it’s why we do what we do. The only way you could improve your grooming game from here is to expand your knowledge, and you’ll find that is easy when you browse our website.