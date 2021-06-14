Let’s talk about shaving your pubes. It’s not really a taboo or impolite topic anymore, so we can jump right in. If you care about grooming pubic hair, you need the right tool for the job. We believe that The Lawn Mower® 4.0 trimmer is the best cordless trimmer for pubic hair, and we’re going to explain why.

Cordless means its safe to bring in water

When you’re trimming pubic hair, safety is usually the top concern, and for a good reason. Body hair grooming would be a lot less popular if we didn’t have access to modern tools and their safety. Have you ever really wanted to shave your genitals with a garden tool? If so, you might have a bright future on a reality TV show somewhere.

No, most of us really like safety when we’re working around our junk, and safety is the top priority for The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer design team. The most important feature is SkinSafe® technology. The blade on this trimmer is engineered to minimize any risk of cuts. You can shave very close and not have to bleed for your efforts. It’s nice.

This trimmer is also waterproof. In fact, the 4.0 trimmer features a waterproofing upgrade over the 3.0 trimmer. You can use both in the shower, and you don’t have to worry about the water creating problems.

In that same vein, the no-slip grip is invaluable. Whether you’re trimming wet or dry, the grip allows you to maintain good control over the trimmer. It doesn’t matter how much safety we put into the design. If you can’t hold it steady, you’re in danger, and we worked hard to make sure that is not a problem.

>>Buy The Lawn Mower 4.0<<

The cordless design makes for easy control

The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer is safe, but we can be honest. There are other safe trimmers on the market. The next way we separate ourselves is with control. When you groom your pubic hair, you want to make things look good. That’s one of the main reasons to do this stuff in the first place.

The Lawn Mower 4.0 cordless trimmer is designed to provide you with more control so that you can achieve the look you want. The ergonomic design of the trimmer promotes this concept. You can perform precise shaving and trimming.

The LED spotlight also helps. When you’re shaving nooks and crannies of your body, it can be hard to see, and you often cast a shadow on yourself. With the LED light, you always have a good view of the work you’re doing.

We also increased the number of cutting guards with this model, so you have even more control over the length of your body hair.

Lastly, SkinSafe technology adds control to safety. When you aren’t afraid of cutting yourself, you can get in close with confidence.

Comfort is crucial

Arguably, comfort is just as crucial as control. Sure, you’re going to have a safe trim or shave. You’re going to get the look you want, but if you’re left itchy and miserable when you’re done, is it really worth it?

The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer is optimized around this concept, too. It features sharp ceramic blades that easily cut hair without tugging. The high-powered motor contributes to the cause by minimizing clogging and other problems that might stem from cutting through a dense bush.

Something easy to overlook is the swappable blade head. We made it easy to replace the blades, which can help you keep your razor extra clean. That reduces the risk of contamination that might lead to an itchy or unpleasant rash (or infection).

Lastly, this amazing trimmer has a quiet motor. While the noise isn’t important for shaving, the technology that keeps it quiet is very important. We dampen the vibrations in the motor. Softer vibrations are easier on your hands while you groom. You don’t have to worry about them going numb or tingling while you’re working on delicate parts of your body.

>>Buy The Lawn Mower 4.0<<

Finding the perfect trimmer is about convenience

Here’s another way The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer shines. It’s convenient. We know how easy it is to find reasons not to groom. Since we believe in the value of grooming, we want to eliminate as many excuses as we can.

The Lawn Mower trimmer is completely wireless. That means it’s easy to handle and charge. That also means you don’t have to fight with a cord or inconvenient charging. It can live on the charging dock between sessions, so it’s always ready to go.

It also has a long-lasting battery. If you forget to charge it, it’ll still be fine because it holds enough juice for many sessions. Also, the battery charge indicator lets you see right away if there’s enough juice to go to work.

With the 4.0, we also added a travel lock, and this is the height of convenience. With the lock, you don’t have to worry about the trimmer accidentally turning on in your bag and draining the battery. When you get to your destination, it’s still ready to go.

Ensure that you have a support system

More than any other trimmer on the market, The Lawn Mower 4.0 trimmer has support. Manscaped™ is devoted to body hair grooming, and that shows with all of the additional products that compliment your trimmer. With The Perfect Package 4.0, you get a suite of items that help take care of your skin after you trim. The Ultra Smooth Package provides you with amazing tools for a smooth, close shave. Across the Manscaped website, you’ll find precision tools that improve your experience. When you take advantage of all of it, you see that The Lawn Mower 4.0 and its entourage make for the best cordless electric trimmer for pubic hair.