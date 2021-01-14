Now that you’ve accepted the importance of grooming your lower body hair, it’s time to invest in learning more about the process. You need some tips to do it without creating misery for yourself. You also need some hints on what tools to use. No doubt, you are wondering what to look for in a trimmer. Can you just use your beard trimmer? Is there more to this? We’re going to answer all of your questions.

What to Look for in a Pubic Hair Trimmer

When trimming your pubes, you want a device that is designed to handle the unique challenges that arise during this practice. You want the best trimmer you can get for the job. What you want is The Lawn Mower® 3.0 trimmer, and there are several compelling reasons why.

You're Going To Want Something Strong

Power. The first thing you want in a pubic hair trimmer is power. We’re talking about cutting hair that is very tough and coarse. If your trimmer is a lightweight, it will struggle to get through thick bush. That struggle leads to tangles and pulled hair. It’s not a very pleasant experience. A good trimmer has a powerful motor that can run at high RPM. The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer runs at 7,000 RPM. That’s plenty of power to get through your unkempt bush.

Always Buy a Quality Product

The next thing you want is quality. Quality matters in a few respects. A quality motor will last a long time. A quality shell will prevent corrosion or other wear and tear issues. Most importantly, quality blades are sharp and can retain their edge. Dull blades render any motor useless, so you want something that you can trust to cleanly cut through your hair. The Lawn Mower trimmer uses ceramic blades that are very hard and sharp. Additionally, the swappable blade head makes it easy to put a fresh, sharp blade on when you need it. Awkward sharpening sessions or a new trimmer are not necessary.

Find a Product Easy-To-Use

Third, you want convenience. You want something that is easy to use, or else your trimmer will be your excuse not to groom. The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer is easy to handle. It’s cordless with a long battery life and easy recharging. It is waterproof, so you can use it in the shower. It requires very little maintenance, and it even has its own spotlight for grooming the dark underside of your body. You really can’t ask for more convenience in a single device.

Those are the most important design elements when you’re considering what to look for in a trimer.

Why Do You Need a Trimmer Designed to Trim the Groin?

This is obvious, right? If you’re going to trim around your most precious body parts, you want a device that will be safe. You might assume your beard trimmer is fine on the boys, but you’re misunderstanding a few things. Beard trimmers have design elements that make grooming the crotch more difficult than it has to be.

Beard Trimmers Are Bulky

The biggest issue is bulk. On average, beard trimmers are larger and wider than groin trimmers. The reason is that a wide trimmer can cover the relatively flat topography of your face faster than a small trimmer. But, if you’re trying to get in between the legs and navigate the nooks and crannies of your undergrowth, a narrower trimmer is easier to maneuver. Even if your face trimmer won’t cut you in normal ways, you can stab yourself with the grill and cause some damage all the same. Something designed to fit in those spaces won’t have that problem.

Pubic Hair Is Unique

The other major issue is that pubic hair and facial hair are very different. A trimmer design that breezes through your beard might not be optimized for the pubes (and vice versa). Pubic hair is thicker, wiry, stronger and often longer than facial hair. You want a trimmer that can handle the dense forest without getting tangled by the weeds. A beard trimmer is likely to tug your hair and otherwise struggle with the task at hand.

How to use a Pubic Hair Trimmer

Now that you know what to look for in a trimmer, it’s time to learn how to use it. With a few tips, you’ll get a lot more out of your grooming sessions.

Lay down the Magic Mat® Shaving Mat

Cleaning up after male grooming can be the most tedious process in the world. With a little preemptive action, you can skip that process entirely. You’re going to lay down the Magic Mat shaving mat (after taking a look at its funny contents) wherever you plan to do your trimming. When you do trim, you’ll position yourself over the mat. It collects all of the hair clippings, so when you’re done, all you have to do is fold up the mat and toss it. This is probably the most important tool in your bag for overcoming reasons not to groom.

Trim after choosing your hair length using the guards

With your shaving mat on the ground, you want to choose your trimming length. Veteran groomers have a good idea of how short they want to go, so this is going to be directed at the less-experienced men among you. It’s always best to start with a longer trim. You can always go shorter later if you want to.

The reason to start long is that pubic hair is very stiff and bristly. If you trim it too short, it’s going to stand on end and could poke the living hell out of you. It’s especially bad between the legs and around the balls. You can drive yourself crazy if you go too short. If you leave it a little long, you’ll still look clean down there, and if you barely go too short, it will grow back to a comfortable length pretty quickly.

Use a safety razor if you want an even closer shave

If you want a baby smooth groin region, then you’re going to want to use a razor. If you’re committed to this, go ahead and trim the hair as short as your trimmer will allow. This reduces the amount of work your razor has to do, and that minimizes the risk of cutting yourself.

Safety razors are the best choice for grooming around your manhood. Make sure you always have a fresh blade, and take your time. There’s no reason to rush and end up mutilating yourself.

If you’re really feeling bold, here’s a tutorial on how to shave down there without shaving cream.

Use Crop Preserver® ball deodorant and Crop Reviver® ball toner after your shower

When you’re done removing hair, it’s good to shower. This cleans away all of the hair clippings. It can also help moisturize your skin, which helps it recover from a shave. The warm water from the shower will also open pores and soften hair follicles — both of which reduce the risk of razor bumps and general irritation.

After you shower, go ahead and towel yourself dry. Then, you can apply Crop Preserver® deodorant to keep your boys cool and fresh all day. You can also apply Crop Reviver® toner which will soothe any discomfort that may arrive after your grooming.

Wear MANSCAPED ™ Boxers

Your skin can be a little sensitive after you groom, especially after you shave. You want to wear boxers that are not tight and feel good. MANSCAPED boxers are designed to fit loosely and reduce chafing. If you wear them the day you groom, you’ll be unlikely to see any ingrown hairs. You’ll also be more comfortable. Who doesn’t want that?

