For a lot of men, venturing into the world of beauty and grooming products can be overwhelming. Sure, there are a lot of options on the market, but they're not all made for men. And, some of the products that are marketed towards guys aren't necessarily up to snuff in terms of the quality they provide. When you're traveling, the options can get even more difficult to discern. Yes, you need products that you can easily pack in your luggage, but you also need items that are specifically designed and formulated for a man's body—particularly if your travel package includes manscaping tools. With this in mind, our MANSCAPED™ team has taken it upon ourselves to help you understand what goes into the best men's travel grooming kit (and why The Perfect Package 3.0 is your perfect option for travel body wash, trimmers, ball deodorant, and more).

Who's Traveling for Work & Pleasure

People are hopping on planes, trains, and buses all day, every day. Some people do it for work; others do it for play. If you're lucky, you can integrate the two together so you can enjoy an excursion while you're bolstering your professional life. No matter your reason for leaving your home, however, there are certain essentials you'll need to take with you in order to ensure you look and feel your best while you're away.

According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, "[m]en account for more than three-fourths (77%) of business trips. Men also comprise 54% of non-business travel, according to the website. This means there are tons of guys who need to be properly manicured while they're away—from head to toe and every space in between. Unfortunately, 23% of business travelers wait until the week before they leave to book domestic flights, which means they're leaving even less time to get their things in order when it comes to bathroom and body essentials. This is why a smart traveling man always has a go-to grooming kit ready to go so he can grab it and run out the door in search of his next destination.

What Makes a Great Men's Grooming Travel Kit?

The thing about a great men's grooming kit is that it will give you everything you need to keep your private parts comfortable, groomed, clean, and confident throughout your travels. A well-thought-out kit incorporates your body's needs (things like soaps and deodorants) with desires and extra-special somethings (such as razors, trimmers, and ball wipes). When you put the right package together, you'll be able to endure hours on a plane or days in a car without worrying about how you'll appear to business cohorts, colleagues, or hotel staff members when you finally arrive at your destination.

Here at MANSCAPED, we know a thing or two about keeping guys well-kempt. Here's what we'd suggest you keep in your travel bag. (Hint: Many of these items are included in The Perfect Package 2.0!)

1. Something to Keep the Hair Away

When you're staying in a hotel room, crashing at your friend's house, or enjoying the luxuries of your favorite Airbnb, the last thing you want to do is leave leftover hairs for the next person to find. Fortunately, you can avoid this cumbersome situation by employing the use of MANSCAPED's Magic Mat™ clean-up mats. These disposable shaving mats can easily be stowed in the bottom of your suitcase or laptop bag, bringing you the confidence of trimming and shaving without the embarrassment of leftovers after you've departed your destination. Simply slide a mat under your feet before you begin your process and let the paper catch your curly qs.

2. Something to Keep Rogue Hair at Bay

The best way to put your best foot forward is to ensure that you've taken care of your body and mind—that means grooming the things people can see as well as the things that lie below the surface. Meditation is great for the mind, but what are you doing to keep your physical self well-kept? In an ideal world, you're trimming your rogue body hair so it doesn't cause an itchy disturbance below the waist. Lucky for you, MANSCAPED has designed The Lawn Mower™ 3.0 trimmer with an easy-to-travel-with set of features that easily fit in a travel bag and tackle those hard-to-reach spaces, even when you're out of town.

Thanks to The Lawn Mower 3.0's SkinSafe™ blade and USB charging capabilities, you can ensure your lower region is trimmed and comfortable before you step into your meeting, and you don't even have to worry about bringing along a lot of bells and whistles to ensure your tool reaches a full charge. If you forget the charger, plug it into your laptop while you're in the shower, and you'll be good to go after you towel off. This trimmer features 90 minutes of trimming capabilities on a single charge, which should be more than enough for you to groom your way to confidence when you're away from home.

The Lawn Mower 3.0 is compact enough to travel with, quiet enough to use in confined spaces, and powerful enough to get the job done, no matter where you need to light up its fire.

3. Something to Clean Your Body

You don't want just any body wash and ball cleanser; you need the right product for the job. MANSCAPED's Crop Cleanser™ is your perfect travel body wash because it packs a one-two punch in a single formula. Thanks to the fact that it's a shampoo and body wash in one, you can leave the soap and extra bottles at home because this guy will take care of all your body's needs, from head to toe. It's designed to soothe sensitive parts, which great for post-shave showers.

When you're traveling, you can pour a bit of Crop Cleanser into a travel container to ensure you meet the TSA's regulations. If you're not bringing it in a carry-on, you can simply toss it into a plastic ziplock baggie to ensure the altitude doesn't make it splooge onto your clothes while you're in the air.

4. Something to Deodorize Your Lower Region

You would never leave the house without putting deodorant underneath your armpits, so why would you consider leaving an even more confined and sweaty space open to the interpretation of others whom you might offend? (We're talking about your between-your-legs area, in case you didn't catch the drift.)

When it comes to keeping your southern hemisphere in good working order, you need to ensure that you're staving off unwanted odor. That's where Crop Preserver™ ball deodorant comes into play. Thanks to its anti-chafing, liquid-to-powder-like formula, you can easily spread this substance on your skin and get ready to run into the day without the worry of running into trouble down the road.

6. Something to Alleviate Itching and Cool Your Parts

After you've toweled off and applied the goodness of Crop Preserver, there's only one thing left to do before you head out of your hotel room—protect your pelvic region with Crop Reviver™ body refresher. This magical elixir is formulated with aloe and witch hazel, both of which are ingredients that provide anti-inflammatory, anti-burn protection on your most prized possession. A simple spritz to your highly sensitive areas provides a barrier of protection that helps battle airplane-seat discomfort and hours-in-the-boardroom awkwardness.

Why the Bag Matters

At MANSCAPED, we believe that what goes into the bag you travel with is just as important as the bag that carries your most essential items. That's why the products in The Perfect Package 3.0 are delivered in The Shed (only when there's a special promo, though). This manly grab-and-go bag was created to showcase its premium quality while simultaneously providing you with a discreet place to keep all your personal tools and potions. It's perfectly sized to fit under the sink when you're at home, and thanks to the handle-and-zipper combo, you can easily grab it and toss it into your bag when you're leaving for your next adventure.

The bag matters because:

If the material isn't high-quality , you'll regret your choice pretty immediately, as you're picking your products up from the bottom of your suitcase after your cheap bag has burst its seams.

, you'll regret your choice pretty immediately, as you're picking your products up from the bottom of your suitcase after your cheap bag has burst its seams. If the aesthetics aren't pleasing , you won't use it, so what's the use?

, you won't use it, so what's the use? If it doesn't include cool swag, it's not as cool as a bag that comes with cool swag.

it's not as cool as a bag that comes with cool swag. If it doesn't contain a water-resistant liner , you'll learn how bad splooge truly sucks.

, you'll learn how bad splooge truly sucks. If it doesn't have a zipper closer, all of your important items will spill out into spaces where they're not intended to be.

Fortunately for you, MANSCAPED has figured out all of these "ifs" and designed a bag that'll take care of you while you're traveling. The Shed checks all these boxes and more, giving you the safety and soundness necessary to keep your goods in good shape while you're going from Point A to Point B.

When Do You Need to Switch to Travel Grooming Products?

This is an easy one. If you fly from here to there or have to visit grandma on Mother's Day, you're going to need products that can fulfill your needs in compact spaces. If you travel a lot for work, it's imperative to have a set of go-to products that you can rely on to keep your body at its best, but even if you're not a jet-setter, you still want to make sure you're putting your best self into the world when you do travel.

Maybe you don't necessarily need to switch to travel grooming products, but you should make sure you have an arsenal of products that are ready to keep your body parts protected, whether you're at home or far away from your own bathroom.

Where Do You Find the Best Men's Travel Grooming Kits?

Sure, you could stock your bag with your girlfriend's pink grocery store razors and body wash, but are those things really going to deliver the manly power you need to take care of your own skin? Probably not.

Sure, you could hit the closest drug store and stock up on items that are marketed for men, but will they be the best things for your body? Probably not.

When it comes to finding outstanding items that are specifically made for men's southern hemispheres, there's only one place you can go: to Manscaped Land. Manscaped has spent years honing our craft, formulating our formulas, and designing products that are solely meant for men who get it. Even if you're new to the manscaping adventure, we can promise we've got the things you're looking for. Our products can live in your bathroom, travel in your sack, or hang out in your gym locker. And you'll find it all at Manscaped.com.

What Should You Look for When Purchasing a Men's Travel Grooming Kit?

Let's start with the obvious: it needs to have everything in it that can take care of your manly essential needs. You need something to clean yourself with, something to take the hair away, and something to keep the stink and sweat at bay. Not all male grooming kits can offer you these options, and sure you could scrape together your own DIY getup, but why would you when MANSCAPED can make all the difference to your personal hygiene needs with a single stop to just one website?

You should be looking for travel grooming kits that are:

Compact , meaning you can fit a lot of work into a little bitty package.

, meaning you can fit a lot of work into a little bitty package. Good for your skin. Ingredients such as aloe and witch hazel are best for sensitive spots because they're soothing and calming without causing irritation.

Ingredients such as aloe and witch hazel are best for sensitive spots because they're soothing and calming without causing irritation. Inclusive of fun bonuses , such as anti-chafing, cooling boxer briefs.

, such as anti-chafing, cooling boxer briefs. Durable enough to withstand opening and closing, traveling from here to there, and being tossed in suitcases endless times over again.

enough to withstand opening and closing, traveling from here to there, and being tossed in suitcases endless times over again. Sexy enough that you'll want to carry the bag and its contents from place to place.

You also need to look at price. But, here's the thing: you don't want to buy the cheapest model on the floor room because you get what you pay for. On the other hand, it doesn't make sense to spend a fortune on things that won't even be seen by other people. Manscaped's line walks this line, delivering products that are totally affordable while still maintaining high quality and integrity.

At MANSCAPED, we believe in giving traveling men the tools they need to succeed without breaking the bank. Our products are perfectly formulated for those hard-to-reach, seldom-spoken-about spaces, and each of our tools is devised to take the hair off the nooks and crannies that reside below the belt. This is, after all, a manscaping world; we're just here to play our part. From head-to-toe body washes that transform into shampoos to trimmers that'll make you feel more confident because you're not carrying around a bunch of excess hair down there, our products were made for men who are always on the go.

As an added bonus, if you're too busy to keep up with the shopping of blades and restoring of shampoos, we've got you. With MANSCAPED's Replenish Plans, you can have everything from Crop Preserver to SkinSafe™ replacement blades delivered right to your doorstep at regular intervals. You no longer need to worry about making sure you head to the online store in time because these plans will take care of the details on your behalf.

If you're ready to see where MANSCAPED can take you on your next travels, order today!