best travel body wash

If you're a guy who travels, you're probably familiar with hotel soaps and bad body wash. Why would you do that to yourself? Sure, it's easier to skirt the pitfalls of airport security when you're not bringing any liquids along with you, but why would you want to subject your body to the pain it will endure when it's forced to face dry, flaky skin or itching and irritation? All of these negative effects (and a few more) are surely on the agenda if you're not using a high-quality body wash that's meant for men. No matter how much or how little you travel, you should always have a great body wash standing by to take care of your skin the way it deserves to be cared for. This is just one of the many reasons Manscaped created Crop Cleanser. Let's take a moment to explore the benefits this body wash can bring you when you're packing a suitcase and heading from Point A to Point B, shall we?

What You Should Know About Your Body and Traveling

You might think you're fine to step off the plane and head to your next meeting, but have you considered all the gross goo your body has picked up while you've been traveling? For starters, you're sharing your air with plenty of other passengers, which, all in itself is a little gross. But let's not forget the fact that you put your boxers or briefs on many hours ago if you were heading to the airport, which means that even if you took a shower and got your boys in a good position before you left the house, they've had time to create sweat and the kind of bacteria that can make your down-below region stink.

Bear in mind that your poor balls are confined to a very small space for several hours of the day, and when you're traveling, they have even less room to breathe. That means every minute that you're sitting and staring at your phone, your phallus is enabling colonies of bad bacteria to grow in the nooks and crannies of your nether region. If you have time to get to your hotel room before your next meeting, it's best to shower and get yourself looking and feeling your best. Fighting off the germs and gross stuff that happens when you travel is just one of the many courtesies you can do for your clients before you shake hands. If you'll have to head to your meetings immediately after your flight lands, it's more important than ever to ensure you've showered with a top-of-the-line body wash before you board to ensure your presentation to the world is on-point and ready to go.

Don't downplay the germs that reside in airplanes and other forms of public transportation. Here's a quick rundown of the things you'll want to get off your body as soon as possible:

Airplane bathrooms

Airplane seat pockets

Airplane tray tables

Airplane pillows and blankets

Airport handrails

Airport touchscreen ticket kiosks

Of course, this list doesn't include the hotel TV remote controls, bedspreads, and drinking glasses that can also be covered with lots of gross stuff. Sure, most of this stuff isn't getting anywhere near your junk (but some of it is!!) Remember, staying clean isn't just about making sure your manhood gets a proper place on the pampering pedestal; it's about ensuring your entire body gets to feel clean and fresh from the beginning to end of your journey. While you can't avoid certain germs and uncomfortable situations, you can certainly combat the grossness by packing a body wash that'll leave you feeling refreshed and ready to conquer the day.

How Bad are Hotel Soap and Shampoo for the Skin and Hair?

When you're traveling, you might be tempted to skip on the packing of bathroom essentials and use the stuff provided in the hotel. After all, getting through TSA with liquids can be a pain in the tail, right? Well, consider what the hotel shampoos and soaps can do to your body before you decide to forego the great ingredients you keep in your bathroom at home. Most hotel products are made with cheap materials that often contain harmful chemicals; at best, they may not harm your skin, but they often won't leave your body feeling clean and refreshed, either.

Here area few common mishaps that can happen from common hotel shampoos and soaps:

Skin irritation. If you're someone with sensitive skin, you should skip hotel soaps altogether. They often contain fragrances, which can irritate the skin. Even if it's fragrance-free, hotel soap is often drying and can cause itchy irritation. This is especially important to note if you're a guy who delves in manscaping because the last thing you want is for your junk to be dry, itchy, and irritated. That's no fun for anyone.

If you're someone with sensitive skin, you should skip hotel soaps altogether. They often contain fragrances, which can irritate the skin. Even if it's fragrance-free, hotel soap is often drying and can cause itchy irritation. This is especially important to note if you're a guy who delves in manscaping because the last thing you want is for your junk to be dry, itchy, and irritated. That's no fun for anyone. Breakouts. No matter where you're using hotel soap on your body, whether it's your face or your balls, certain ingredients can lead to clogged pores, which can then lead to breakouts. Can you imagine having a bunch of pimples around your penis? If this sounds like something you're not interested in, we'd highly suggest leaving that little hotel soap for the next guest.

No matter where you're using hotel soap on your body, whether it's your face or your balls, certain ingredients can lead to clogged pores, which can then lead to breakouts. Can you imagine having a bunch of pimples around your penis? If this sounds like something you're not interested in, we'd highly suggest leaving that little hotel soap for the next guest. Dried-Out hair. Your hair requires certain ingredients to nourish it and keep it from feeling dry and brittle. Most hotel shampoos aren't formulated with the types of ingredients that hydrate hair and lock in its natural moisture. Your attempt to make lugging around your luggage a little easier could result in a series of bad hair days the entire time you're out of town.

So, What's the Solution?

MANSCAPED's Crop Cleanser has all the ingredients you need to keep your body and hair feeling and looking its best. Why? Let's take a look!

What Your Skin and Hair Need When You're Traveling

Travel of any sort can wreak havoc on your skin and hair. Touching all of those germ-laden handrails and touch kiosks at the airport automatically means you're probably (or should be!) washing your hands even more than you normally would, which also means your skin is being subjected to ingredients that can dry it out quickly. Not only that, but the lack of moisture and oxygen in the air in airplanes can further cause your skin to dry out and feel itchy and uncomfortable. The same is true for your hair (although your hair won't feel itchy, your scalp probably will).

Your skin and hair need ingredients that soothe, calm and moisturize them. Soothing aloe and sea salt, for example, are natural hydrators that leave your skin clean, fresh, moisturized and reinvigorated. When we created Crop Cleanser, we thought of the needs of men who manscape, as well as men who travel, so we put together the perfect formulation of ingredients that can be used head to toe, every day. Not only does Crop Cleanser care for your balls by imparting the kind of ingredients that help regulate the skin's natural sebum activity and pH levels, but it's also perfect for your hair, ensuring you won't wake up with a bad case of hotel-induced bed head the entire time you're on your travels.

Why Crop Cleanser Needs to Travel with You

Let's start with the obvious: you care about the way your skin looks and feels; that's why you bought Crop Cleanser in the first place. You've gotten used to the way the soothing aloe and sea salt wrap themselves around your sensitive skin in a way that no other shower product can even come close to. You appreciate the fact that your balls are always nicely hydrated, especially after you've manscaped, and you never have to worry about feeling sweaty or stinky, thanks to the other products MANSCAPED provides.

So, why would you risk the potential discomfort and pain by foregoing this magical bathroom product when you're out of town? It doesn't make sense. If you're pampering your skin on a daily basis in your own home, your hotel room should be no different. If you switch to hotel soaps or cheap travel options for the duration of your travels, you'll soon experience the same dry, itchy, uncomfortable skin that made you switch to Crop Cleanser in the first place.

What's that, you say? You're not currently a Crop Cleanser user? Please allow us to explain why you should make this your time to switch!

Clean, manly scent. Many hotel soaps either have no scent, or they smell quite feminine. Crop Cleanser keeps you smelling manly with a mild-yet-masculine scent that'll keep you coming back for more.

Many hotel soaps either have no scent, or they smell quite feminine. Crop Cleanser keeps you smelling manly with a mild-yet-masculine scent that'll keep you coming back for more. Hydrating. Unlike hotel soaps and many travel options, MANSCAPED's Crop Cleanser is specifically formulated to hydrate your skin and ward off itchy dryness. It conditions your skin and hair at the like, thanks to its two-in-one solution.

Unlike hotel soaps and many travel options, MANSCAPED's Crop Cleanser is specifically formulated to hydrate your skin and ward off itchy dryness. It conditions your skin and hair at the like, thanks to its two-in-one solution. Bacteria-battling. Your body can be wrought with germs and bacteria after a long day of traveling. Not only are your balls subjected to endless hours within the dark side of your shorts, but the rest of your body takes a beating, too. The ingredients in Crop Cleanser are meant to battle bacteria and keep it at bay so you don't have to worry about the breakouts and rashes that can occur from lower-quality options.

Your body can be wrought with germs and bacteria after a long day of traveling. Not only are your balls subjected to endless hours within the dark side of your shorts, but the rest of your body takes a beating, too. The ingredients in Crop Cleanser are meant to battle bacteria and keep it at bay so you don't have to worry about the breakouts and rashes that can occur from lower-quality options. One-two punch. As mentioned, Crop Cleanser is meant for your body and your hair, so you don't have to fumble around with a bunch of different bottles when you're in the shower, nor do you need to figure out how to pack three or four different liquids when you're trying to get through TSA. One liquid takes care of your entire being, from the tufts of your head to the skin on your toes.

How to Pack Crop Preserver in Your Pack

Packing is always a little easier if you're checking your bags. In that case, you don't have to worry about the amount of liquid you're carrying, and you can simply toss your bottle of Crop Cleanser inside a resealable plastic bag to ensure it doesn't accidentally leak when you hit high elevations.

Bringing your bathroom items on a carryon can be a little more cumbersome, but a little extra effort during the process is worth it to ensure your skin and hair don't have to suffer while you're away. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) uses a 3-1-1 liquids rule. That means you can have up to 3.4 ounces of liquid per container, and the entirety of the liquids have to fit inside a one-quart resealable bag. The key to ensuring you meet these requirements when you're traveling with Crop Cleanser is to seek out space-saving, leak-proof travel containers that are specifically designed to carry liquids and meet the TSA's 3-1-1 liquids rule. If you do a search online, you'll find tons of options. Here's what you need to look for:

Size. The container you put your Crop Cleanser into should hold no more than 3.4 ounces.

The container you put your Crop Cleanser into should hold no more than 3.4 ounces. Material. While plastic is okay, many travelers prefer silicone bottles to keep their liquids secure because they're unbreakable.

While plastic is okay, many travelers prefer silicone bottles to keep their liquids secure because they're unbreakable. Leak-proof design. This one seems obvious on paper, but it's easy to overlook this requirement and assume all bottles are leak proof. Be sure to check the reviews before you purchase a travel container to see if other travelers have had issues with leaking.

Why Crop Cleanser is the Perfect Complement to The Perfect Package 3.0

Keeping your balls and body clean is certainly an important part of manscaping, but it's not the entire deal. In fact, there's a lot of procuring of your private parts that should happen in order to feel as confident and ready to face the world as you can. That, of course, also means you need the proper tools to get the job done right. That's why we created The Perfect Package 3.0. This complete manscaping kit gives you everything you need to ensure your down-below region is well-kept and taken care of. What's in it? Great question!

The Magic Mat

Keep your hotel bathroom neat and tidy with our Magic Mat disposable shaving mats. Simply lay a spread of our humorous news posting on the floor beneath your feet, and let the paper catch your pubes so they don't frolic around on the floor.

The Lawn Mower 3.0

This water-resistant electric trimmer has become a fan favorite of MANSCAPED men everywhere. It's the first tool you'll need to ensure your lower region is properly procured. Offering a 7,000 RPM motor that can swiftly cut through even the coarsest of body hair, The Lawn Mower 3.0 is a tool that is essential for great grooming and good hygiene. The SkinSafe™ technology was designed to help reduce nicks, cuts, tugs, and pulls that other trimmers can impart on your lower parts, keeping away tear-inducing pain and unwanted discomfort while seamlessly removing as much of the hair down there as you want to go away.

Crop Preserver

Never leave your balls without a barrier of protection from bad bacteria that can cause swamp crotch and unnecessary odors. Crop Preserver, our anti-chafing ball deodorant, is formulated with ingredients that go from liquid to powder as soon as you put it on. Rub down your lower region as soon as you towel off after the shower to enjoy endless hours of a fresh feeling that's backed by an essential barrier-preserving set of ingredients.

Crop Reviver

Before you put your boxers on, be sure to give your skin the gift of aloe and witch hazel extracts, both of which can be found in Crop Reviver's soothing, hydrating, and invigorating formula. This little elixir keeps sensitive areas fresher longer while promoting anti-inflammation and anti-irritation. It's an essential ingredient that belongs on your skin after you've groomed.

MANSCAPED Boxers

Created from proprietary micro-fiber material, our anti-chafing boxer briefs keep the boys cool and dry all day long. Whether you're going to be sitting in meetings all day long, or you're getting ready to hit the gym, you can rest assured that your balls will stay right where they're supposed to be for the duration of your agenda.

The Shed

You'll need a place to keep all of your body-primping products, which is why we include The Shed with every purchase of The Perfect Package 3.0. This premium-quality travel and storage bag enables you to discreetly store all of your unmentionables in a place that's easily accessible and can quickly be tossed into a suitcase before you head out of town.

If you're a man who takes care of his body, skin, and hair, you need a travel body wash that's built to go the distance with you. You need Crop Cleanser. Order that, or any of our other awesome items, by going to Manscaped.com today!