best trimmer for men

Hair is a natural part of humans' existences, but that doesn't mean you have to walk around,covered in a yeti costume every day of the week. With a little fine-tuning, you can trim your fuzzy sheath down to a point in which it's just got a comfortable covering over it. It doesn't take much time, as long as you have the right tools to do the job. This is where The Lawn Mower™ 2.0 trimmer comes into play.

What Makes The Lawn Mower 2.0 Awesome?

Let us count the ways.

1. It's Powerful

With 6,000 RPMs raring and ready to go, The Lawn Mower 2.0 can clip through hair and trim coarse curlies like nobody's business. Can it work on your beard and above-the-collar hair? Sure it can, but what it's really designed for is the tough hair you grow below the belt. Pubic hair, by nature, is thicker and curlier than hair anywhere else on your body. If you're not using a powerful trimmer, you won't be doing your body hair justice. Not only will you leave weird patches of what-used-to-be behind if you use an inferior trimmer, you'll also subject your body to painful pulls, tugs, and tears.

With The Lawn Mower 2.0's engine revving your grooming regimen, you won't have to worry about obnoxious injuries or from-the-root torture. The Lawn Mower 2.0's motor was meant to take care of your important parts without putting you in harm's way.

2. It Goes Below the Deck

Could you use your girlfriend's trimmer on your balls? Sure. Is it a good idea? Nope! We don't want you to find out why that's a bad idea the hard way, so you might have to trust us on this one—every person has trimmers for their own unique needs, and ever trimmer has a person for whom it's designed to do the best and brightest work possible.

When it comes to shaving your balls, you never want to reach for your girl's trimmer. For starters, you're asking for a breakup because if she finds out you've put your scrotum skin on her beloved pink shaver, she's going to be unhappy.

We don't want anyone to be unhappy.

For the sake of your boys and your bedroom antics, we kindly ask that you invest in your own male grooming trimmer so you and your lady (or guy) can imbibe in sexual activity without household tensions.

3. It's Ceramic

If there's one thing you don't want to learn the hard way, it's that you don't want to put the wrong products around your parts. Ceramic is the king of ball-bearing necessities. It's super hygienic, able to withstand lots of pressure (not like you're going to need that when you're trimming your balls), and capable of cascading your lower landscape in a way that other trimmers simply will never understand. The ceramic blades of this beauty were built for balls. The side-to-side motion of the blades eclipses the top tufts of pubic hair, trimming the junk around the trunk of your tree with ease.

4. It Comes with Adjustable Blades

Speaking of super hygienic blades, Manscaped provides the answer to every guy's needs with regard to pubic hair length because the SkinSafe™ technology is accompanied by SkinSafe™ blades that can easily be swapped out for guys who prefer a shorter or longer trim. Each trimmer comes with two detachable trimming combs that provide a total of four different length settings to give you the ultimate precision and control.

Maybe you always prefer the shortest trim possible, or perhaps you prefer to mix it up with a variety of pubic hair styles that match your mood at the moment. In any event, you'll have everything you need with Manscaped's easy-to-remove-and-replace blades. We recommend replacing your blades at least every three months (more often if you really stick to a groin-grooming regimen on a regular basis). To make sure you've always got the best blades available for your balls, sign up for our SkinSafe™ Blade Module Replenish Plan. There's nothing better than having a go-to delivery system that brings the best blades in the ball-trimming business directly to your front door!

5. You Can Use It With or Without Water

The Lawn Mower 2.0's wet/dry capabilities make it an excellent addition to any true gentleman's manscaping collection. If you're in a hurry and running out of the house on limited time, a quick swipe of this trimmer will leave your body in better shape than it would be if you just let your pubes grow rogue. On the other hand, if you're the type of guy who wants to get everything done while you're still enjoying the steamy water of your shower, The Lawn Mower 2.0 can do that, too.

6. This Leads Us to Versatility

Since not all men's trimmers can do their duties in both dry environments and wet worlds, they're automatically out of the running for the best men's trimmer because they're not versatile. The Lawn Mower 2.0, however, is versatile and pretty compact, making it the perfect tool for gym trims, home de-hairing projects, ball buzzes at the hotel before you head to the beach, or anywhere else you might be so inclined to take care of the hair that lives down there.

7. It's Got a Knack for Leaving You Smooth

The previously mentioned SkinSafe™ technology helps reduce snags and tears that could otherwise cause an uncomfortable situation in your southern hemisphere. Plus, since the blades operate on a horizontal basis—as opposed to the ever-dangerous situation that could arise with round, rotating blades—the chances of giving yourself a smooth trim that doesn't come with any complications is very, very high.

Getting Your Grooming On In True Gentleman's Style

Now that you know why The Lawn Mower 2.0 is the best trimmer for men, you need to know how to make it work its magic for you in the most optimal way possible. Here's a quick run-down of manscaping best practices that'll get your groin in good shape for those sexy escapades between the sheets:

Always Trim First. Lay the Magic Mat ™ down for easy cleanup, lift your leg onto your toilet seat, and pull your scrotum skin taut. This is an important step because you never want to get the loose drapery that hangs out between your legs stuck in a scary situation. When you're ready, turn The Lawn Mower 2.0 on and let it do its magic. It's often easiest to start with the farthest reaches of your manscaping project, working your way from the balls to your pelvic area. If you're shaving your butt be sure to have a second trimmer on hand or do a good cleaning before you pass it on to your other parts; the bacteria that lives between your butt cheeks may be in close quarters with the rest of your crotch, but they need to remain neighbors that never actually intermingle. Trust us—you don't want to contaminate your crotch.

If you're ready to get your manscaping regimen on track with the right tools for the job, look no further! Order today, and get ready to experience male grooming as real men do!