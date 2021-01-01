Can I Be Cut By The Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 3.0

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 3.0. While the Lawn Mower® is equipped with SkinSafe™ technology, that does not mean you can't be cut. SkinSafe™ technology reduces the likelihood of cuts and snags; however, if used incorrectly, the Lawn Mower® 3.0 can cut you.
