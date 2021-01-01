Can I Be Cut By The MANSCAPED™ Weed Whacker®?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Weed Whacker®. While the Weed Whacker® is equipped with SkinSafe™ technology, that does not mean you can't be cut. SkinSafe™ technology reduces the likelihood of cuts and snags; however, if used incorrectly, theWeed Whacker® can cut you.
If you're interested in learning how to use the Weed Whacker® or would like to buy the Weed Whacker® now, we've got you covered.
01.01.21
Share
Related Articles
Grooming
04.29.21
Can women use the MANSCAPED™ Weed Whacker®?
Men have been dealing with nose and ear hair for...
Grooming
04.26.21
How to shave your arms and armpits using the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 3.0
Have you ever done a pit check? Maybe you were...