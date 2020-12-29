Can I Use the Weed Whacker™ on My Eyebrows?

If you’re looking to purchase the MANSCAPED™ Weed Whacker™ ear and nose hair trimmer, you may have many questions about the device, including what parts of your body it can be used on, how to use it, and how to clean the device. Getting answers to the questions you may have helps you determine if this is the right grooming tool for you, or if you should look at a different tool that may better meet your needs. Here are some of the questions you may have about the Weed Whacker™ trimmer and the answers to those questions.

Can I Use the MANSCAPED Weed Whacker Trimmer on My Eyebrows?

If you’re looking to shape your eyebrows or make a unibrow two distinctive eyebrows, you may be wondering if you can use a nose hair or ear hair trimmer, such as the Weed Whacker to help clean up your eyebrows. It depends. Because this grooming tool only has a rotary blade, you can basically only use it to trim those annoying super-long hairs. But if you’re cleaning up all around and on top of eyebrows up, you'll want to use a grooming tool like The Shears 2.0 luxury nail kit. The included slash-tip tweezers made of tempered stainless steel will give you complete control over eyebrow grooming. So while those errant old-man long hairs can be taken care of by the Weed Whacker, let the tweezers from The Shears 2.0 kit take care of the rest. This is what is needed to remove eyebrow hair.

Can I Use the Manscaped Weed Whacker Trimmer on My Personal and Intimate Area?

Another question you may have is whether you can use the MANSCAPED Weed Whacker trimmer on your personal and intimate areas. Once again, this device should not be used in this area because it is a rotary blade, and you will want a vertical trimmer when cleaning up that area. In addition to this, you should avoid using the same male grooming tools on your face that you use on your intimate area. Your private area and groin area contain bacteria which are not designed to be introduced to the face. Introducing this bacteria to your face can lead to acne or skin infections.

What Type of Technology Is Found in the Manscaped Weed Whacker Trimmer?

When you’re looking to purchase a grooming tool, such as the MANSCAPED Weed Whacker trimmer, you should look at what type of technology the tool utilizes and what features the tool has. Some of the key features that the Weed Whacker trimmer includes:

Rotary Dual-Edge Blade

Long Battery Life Of Up to 90 Minutes

Waterproof

Replaceable SkinSafe™ Blade

Ergonomic Design to Match the Contours of Your Ears and Nose

Comparing the features of this grooming tool to other grooming tools will help you see what sets the MANSCAPED Weed Whacker trimmer apart from other grooming tools.

How Do You Trim Your Nose Hair With the MANSCAPED Weed Whacker Trimmer?

If you’ve never trimmed your nose hair before, you may be wondering what the process of trimming your nose hair with the MANSCAPED Weed Whacker trimmer looks like. The process is both simple and fast. Follow the below steps to properly remove nose hair using this grooming tool.

Clean out your nose. This involves blowing your nose to remove any boogers or snot. You will also want to remove any hardened mucus. This helps to keep your device clean and ensures the device can reach your nose hairs. Soften your nose hairs using a wet cloth. When possible, use a warm wet cloth. Warm water helps to open up the hair shaft and makes it slightly easier to remove. Insert the nose hair trimmer into one nostril and turn it on. Rotate the Weed Whacker trimmer around gently. It generally takes about 60 seconds to remove hair from your nose, but may take a bit longer if you have never used a nose hair trimmer or have not used one in awhile. Repeat the above steps for the second nostril. If needed, you can repeat this process if you have not removed all of your nose hair. Clean the device by removing the head. You should always thoroughly clean your grooming device after each use. Once the device is clean, you can recharge it as needed .

How Do You Trim Your Ear Hair With the MANSCAPED Weed Whacker Trimmer?

If you’ve never used an ear hair trimmer, you may be curious how you can use the MANSCAPED Weed Whacker to remove your ear hair. Follow the steps below to get hair-free ears.

Clean out your ears of any wax. This helps to prevent wax from being pushed in your ears when using the grooming tool and prevents cut hair from sticking to wax build-up. Soften your ear hairs using a wet cloth. If you prefer, you can dampen a Q-Tip and loosen your ear hairs as well, just be sure not to push the Q-Tip into your ear canal. Insert the nose hair trimmer into one ear and turn the device on. Rotate the Weed Whacker trimmer around gently in your ear for 60 seconds, or until all hair is removed. Repeat the above steps for the second ear. Clean the device by removing the head before either storing the personal grooming tool or charging it.

How Do You Clean Your MANSCAPED Weed Whacker Trimmer?

The MANSCAPED Weed Whacker trimmer is extremely easy to clean. It is recommended that you clean it after each use. In order to clean the device, you simply remove the head to remove any hair stuck in the device. Since the device is waterproof, you can then rinse it off with warm water to remove any remaining hairs and to ensure it is clean for its next use.

If you have a ear hair or nose hair that is hanging out, you may be looking at removing hair from your nose or ears. The MANSCAPED Weed Whacker trimmer is a small, yet powerful device that can be used to remove hair from your nose and ears, cleaned and then recharged, ensuring it is ready for the next time you need to remove hair from these parts of your body. Visit our webpage today to learn more about the MANSCAPED Weed Whacker trimmer or to place an order for one.