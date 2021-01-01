Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Boxers. While our products are made for and marketed towards men, that doesn't mean that ladies can't enjoy the great products we offer.
Can Women Wear The Manscaped™ Boxers?Yes, women can wear the Manscaped™ Boxers. Men aren't the only ones susceptible to chafing. Be sure to check out our sizing chart before purchasing.
01.01.21
