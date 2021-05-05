Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Exfoliator™. While our products are made for and marketed towards men, that doesn't mean that ladies can't enjoy the great product we offer.
Can Women Use The Crop Exfoliator™?
Yes, women can use the Crop Exfoliator™. The Crop Exfoliator™' is infused with ingredients that can soothe, clear, and keep the skin on and around your groin feeling refreshed, making it perfect for women or men.
If you're interested in learning how to use the Crop Exfoliator™ or would like to buy the Crop Exfoliator™ now, we've got you covered.
