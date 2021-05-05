Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Exfoliator™. While our products are made for and marketed towards men, that doesn't mean that ladies can't enjoy the great product we offer.

Can Women Use The Crop Exfoliator™?

Yes, women can use the Crop Exfoliator™. The Crop Exfoliator™' is infused with ingredients that can soothe, clear, and keep the skin on and around your groin feeling refreshed, making it perfect for women or men.

