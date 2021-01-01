Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Reviver®. While our products are made for and marketed towards men, that doesn't mean that ladies can't enjoy the great products we offer.
Can Women Use The Manscaped™ Crop Reviver®?
Yes, women can use the Manscaped™ Crop Reviver®. The scent is light, approachable, woodsy, and enjoyed by both men and women.
If you'd like to know about the benefits of using Crop Reviver® or want to buy Crop Reviver® now, we've got you covered.
01.01.21
