Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Shaver™. While our products are made for and marketed towards men, that doesn't mean that ladies can't enjoy the great product we offer.
Can Women Use The Crop Shaver™?
Yes, women can use the Crop Shaver™. The Crop Shaver™'s three precision blades include extra-wide lubricating strips and a pivoting head for the ultimate grooming experience for women or men.
If you're interested in learning how to use the Crop Shaver™ or would like to buy the Crop Shaver™ now, we've got you covered.
05.05.21
