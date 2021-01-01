Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Foot Duster®. While our products are made for and marketed towards men, that doesn't mean that ladies can't enjoy the great products we offer.

Can Women Use The Manscaped™ Foot Duster®?

Yes, women can use the Manscaped™ Foot Duster®. The scent is light, approachable, woodsy, and enjoyed by both men and women.

If you'd like to know about the benefits of using Foot Duster® or want to buy Foot Duster® now, we've got you covered.