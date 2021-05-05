Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0. While our products are made for and marketed towards men, that doesn't mean that ladies can't enjoy the great product we offer.
Can Women Use The Lawn Mower® 4.0?
Yes, women can use the Lawn Mower® 4.0. The Lawn Mower® 4.0 is precision-engineered for maximum confidence while trimming below the waist, making it perfect for women or men.
If you're interested in learning about how to use the Lawn Mower® 4.0 or would like to buy now, we've got you covered.
