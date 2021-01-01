Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Plow® 2.0. While our products are made for and marketed towards men, that doesn't mean that ladies can't enjoy the great products we offer.
Can Women Use The Manscaped™ Plow® 2.0?
Yes, women can use the Manscaped™ Plow® 2.0. The single-blade safety razor is designed for the toughest hairs and is ready for anything you throw at it.If you'd like to know about how to use the Manscaped™ Plow® 2.0 or want to buy the Plow® 2.0 now, we've got you covered.
