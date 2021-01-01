Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Shears® 2.0. While our products are made for and marketed towards men, that doesn't mean that ladies can't enjoy the great products we offer.

Can Women Use The Manscaped™ Shears® 2.0?

Yes, women can use the Manscaped™ Shears® 2.0. The luxury 4-piece nail kit is designed for the most demanding male hands and is ready for anything you throw at it.

If you'd like to know about

how to use the Manscaped™ Shears® 2.0

or want to

buy the Shears® 2.0 now

, we've got you covered