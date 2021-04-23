Can women use the MANSCAPED™ Weed Whacker®?

Men have been dealing with nose and ear hair for eons. You can see it with older guys all the time. As the hair goes gray (or bald), the tufts out of the ears become noticeable, and nose hair is no kinder.

Fortunately for the females of the world, they don’t have to worry about this, right? If only. Women get hair in their noses and ears too. This hair is usually not as aggressive as male hair, but it can still get unappealing and even annoying.

Women need a good way to trim these hairs.

Can women use the Weed Whacker® trimmer?

Do women have noses or ears? If so, then they can use the Weed Whacker ear and nose hair trimmer. It’s that easy. Perhaps a better question is if women should use the Weed Whacker trimmer. In response to that, we still give a resounding ‘yes.’

This is a trimmer that is specifically designed to work in ears and noses. That means that the design does a few important things. For starters, it cuts hair to a reasonable length. With your nose, if you cut the hairs too short, it can make you more susceptible to irritants and allergens. Nose hair is actually a decent filter that helps prevent sneezing, hay fever, and sinus infections. You don’t want to wax your nostrils.

Similarly, your ear hairs are important. When they’re too long, they can cause problems, but you don’t want to be completely devoid of hair in the ears either. The Weed Whacker trimmer already considers this and is set to cut hair appropriately.

So, even though men tend to grow nose and ear hair faster and thicker (especially as they age), women still have such hair, and they can still benefit from grooming it.

Why the Weed Whacker?

Ok, trimming is important, but why is the Weed Whacker trimmer the one? The answer to that comes down to design. This trimmer was built to maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of your trim while dialing convenience so high that it removes people’s natural resistance to grooming. Just look at some of the top features.

Safe technology

The Weed Whacker is designed with our proprietary SkinSafe™ technology. It ensures that you can trim those pesky nose hairs without having to worry about nicking your nose. That enhanced safety allows you to trim faster and with more confidence, and it will help you stay ahead of new hair growth down the road.

A powerful motor

The Weed Whacker trimmer’s motor runs at 9,000 RPM. Why do you need so much power in a nose hair trimmer? The enhanced cutting speed ensures that your nose hairs are not tugged or pulled when you trim. The experience is much more pleasant and enjoyable, making it easier to get a good, consistent trim every time. Lesser motors might struggle where the Weed Whacker trimmer thrives.

A great battery

A cordless trimmer needs a good battery. The Weed Whacker trimmer is powered by a 600mAh lithium-ion battery. That’s enough juice for it to run for more than an hour at a time. In practice, it means you can go months without charging the trimmer. You can simply expect to pick it up and have it work. This is another example of our engineering team’s devotion to convenience.

Ergonomic design

The ergonomic casing of the Weed Whacker trimmer is designed to improve your grip and control over the trimmer. That improved grip is important when you are working on very delicate parts of your body, such as your nostrils or ears. In addition to ergonomic design, it’s also water-safe. You can use it in the bathroom without fear of getting it wet.

Groom better

Ultimately, the Weed Whacker trimmer is designed to be a final piece in a comprehensive grooming plan. Man or woman, you have body hair that you like to manage. Whether you are clearing your face or smoothing your legs, a good grooming strategy is essential to staying ahead of unsightly hair growth. This tool solves problems for ear and nose hair.

It works best as a supplement to total grooming. For most people, ear and nose hair trimming does not have to be done daily. Instead, it can easily fit into a morning routine at the intervals that you need a little hair removal. Sub it in where you might otherwise shave legs, armpits or face. Keeping to a good strategy helps you stay efficient with your time and prevents lapses where you let the hair get out of control.

Here’s the bottom line. If you don’t take care of your ear and nose hair, people will notice. It might gross most of them out. Even if you aren’t worried about that, the hairs can be irritating and even mess with your senses. It’s best to keep them trimmed and orderly for everyone’s sake — especially your own.

Women never need to be ashamed or shy when it comes to ear and nose hair. With the Weed Whacker trimmer, you can eliminate the problem in minutes (if not seconds). You’ll get a precise cut every time, and you’ll be left with controlled hair, greater comfort and the confidence that comes with making yourself just a little sexier.