Can women use the Ultra Smooth Package?

Here’s a simple truth. Everyone has body hair. If you want to get yours under control, you need good tools. Manscaped™ has spent years developing the best tools for these tasks, but the name might make those tools feel more restricted than they are. If you have ever wondered if these things work for women, we’re going to answer that question thoroughly. In particular, we’re going to explore whether or not it makes sense for women to use the Ultra Smooth Package.

Yes! Women can use the Ultra Smooth Package

Let’s be 100-percent honest about this. Manscaped marketing is primarily geared towards a specific crowd. Despite that, the tools are made to be universal. If you have body hair, the Ultra Smooth Package can help you shave it. It’s a complete package that includes everything you need to have a close, smooth, safe shave that doesn’t leave your skin in shambles when you’re done.

In particular, women can benefit from the three main components of the package: Crop Exfoliator™, Crop Gel™ and The Crop Shaver™.

Crop Exfoliator™

The first item on the list is Crop Exfoliator. As the name implies, it is designed to work as an exfoliating agent. It is best used before shaving to clear up your skin and reduce resistance to the razor. It also helps avoid clogging the razor and makes for a better shaving experience all around.

It may have been designed with men in mind, but it’s an amazing exfoliator for anyone. As you can imagine, if it’s gentle enough for a man’s sensitive parts, it’s pretty gentle in general. For women, we think it’s particularly useful for shaving the legs and groin region.

It’s the list of ingredients that separates Crop Exfoliator from the competition. Included in the list are witch hazel, willow bark, enzymes, and volcanic rock. Together, these pieces of the formula help to clear and clean your skin. They also work as a restorative agent to help your skin be as healthy as possible. Even if shaving can be rough on the skin, this amazing exfoliator preemptively solves some of those problems.

Crop Gel™

Next up is Crop Gel. It’s our lubricating gel, and as you might expect, it’s designed to create a smooth glide with our razor. We’re proud of the work it does because we spared no effort in creating a perfect lubricating gel.

This formula is infused with grape seed oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil, and orchid flower. By their powers combined, you are left with an amazing moisture layer that protects your skin and creates the gentlest razor glide you can imagine.

The ingredients in Crop Gel also hydrate your skin, which is always good — especially when shaving. Perhaps most importantly, this gel is clear. It’s much easier to see what you’re doing, and that’s particularly nice when you shave sensitive areas.

The Crop Shaver™

Have you ever used a men’s razor? Did you find it was better than the razors you had been using before? If so, you’re not alone. It’s a common story to find that men’s razors are made to a higher quality than many razors marketed to women (even if it’s not the case 100 percent of the time). We can’t fix this problem on a broad scale, but we can offer The Crop Shaver to everyone. Regardless of gender, this is a great razor for anyone to use.

The razor is designed for shaving sensitive body parts. To do that safely, it uses a three-blade head that pivots to accommodate the contours of your body. It also has extra-wide lubricating strips that help promote a safe shave. Those strips are infused with avocado oil, argan oil, aloe vera and vitamin E. When you combine all of that with Crop Gel and Crop Exfoliator, you’re basically giving your skin a full spa treatment every time you shave. Who would have thought that shaving could be so great for your skin?

The Ultra Smooth Package is designed with convenience in mind, and that’s why it comes with six replacement blades for The Crop Shaver. That’s plenty of blades to get you started, and when you need more, you can use the Peak Hygiene Plan to set up automatic replenishment. You can also use that plan to refill your gel and exfoliator.

A great shave for women

Manscaped was built and originally marketed to fill a niche. Men were only starting to embrace the idea of grooming their body hair, and we wanted to provide quality tools to help them. As we got deep into the development process, we eventually found that we were making great tools for grooming in general. None of the benefits of using our products should be pigeonholed to a gender or specific demographic. We want everyone to get the best results possible, and that can certainly include women.

When you take advantage of the Ultra Smooth Package, you’re getting access to tools and resources that can make shaving safer and easier than ever before, and you don’t have to stop there. You can complement this package with The Lawn Mower® 4.0 to gently trim areas before you shave. You can use our all-in-one body wash to treat your skin after a shave and be properly clean. The full list of resources is available to everyone. Browse the site. You might find the missing ingredient that helps your grooming reach the next level.