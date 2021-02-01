Can You Turn Off The Light On The Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 3.0

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 3.0. Because we believe the LED light on the Lawn Mower® 3.0 only improves the grooming experience, we do not offer a way to disable the LED.
If you're interested in learning about how to use the Lawn Mower® 3.0 or want to buy the Lawn Mower® 3.0 now, we've got you covered.
01.02.21
Share
Related Articles
Grooming
04.29.21
Can women use the MANSCAPED™ Weed Whacker®?
Men have been dealing with nose and ear hair for...
Grooming
04.26.21
How to shave your arms and armpits using the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 3.0
Have you ever done a pit check? Maybe you were...