Can You Turn Off The Light On The MANSCAPED™ Lawn Mower® 4.0?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0. Yes, you can turn off the LED on the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0; here's how.
How To Turn Off The Light On The Lawn Mower® 4.0
- Turn the trimmer on
- Press down the power button and hold for 3 seconds
How To Active The Light On The Lawn Mower® 4.0
- Ensure the trimmer is on
- Hold down the power button for 3 seconds
If you're interested in learning about how to use the Lawn Mower® 4.0
05.05.21
