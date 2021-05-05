Can You Turn Off The Light On The MANSCAPED™ Lawn Mower® 4.0?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0. Yes, you can turn off the LED on the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0; here's how.

How To Turn Off The Light On The Lawn Mower® 4.0

Turn the trimmer on Press down the power button and hold for 3 seconds

How To Active The Light On The Lawn Mower® 4.0

Ensure the trimmer is on Hold down the power button for 3 seconds

