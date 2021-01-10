Can you use body wash as face wash?

A lot of guys are putting out the effort to take better care of their skin. It’s not uncommon to see moisturizers in gym bags. Sunscreen abounds throughout the sunny season. It’s a good thing, and we’re glad to see so many of you striving so hard.

It’s why we get some common questions on the topic, and here’s one that comes up a lot. Can you use body wash as a face wash? The question is simple, but the answer requires some context. So, let’s go over it in detail together.

Some say yes

A lot of men’s health resources these days are saying that body wash is fine on your face. That’s largely because modern all-in-one cleansers are designed with the face in mind. They’re designed with other body parts in mind, too. Ultimately, there’s little risk of ruining your face if you use them as intended.

That said, most body washes will not be as specialized for a specific skincare routine as a dedicated sensitive-skin cleanser or facial scrub. This is a large part of the reason that contention still exists in this discussion. But, if you’re trying to keep things simple, there are body washes that are fine on your face. Before making recommendations, we’ll visit the other side of this debate.

Others argue for no

Despite changes in technology, there is still a large contingent that says that body wash is bad for your face. As we already mentioned, some of this comes from specialization. The experts argue less that the body wash is bad and more that facial condition-specific cleansers are better.

The other portion of the argument comes from the fact that some soaps aren’t entirely good for your face (or your skin for that matter). The bulk of this is based on two concerns: dry skin and clogged pores. Many soaps — especially older soaps — are guilty of causing both of these problems. They do well to help you clean your skin and help prevent infections, but that doesn’t make them ideal for overall skin health.

Here’s the thing though. You should care about dry skin and clogged pores for all of your skin, not just your face. You shouldn’t use one of these soaps at all. Why is it ok to have dry elbows and clogged armpit pores? That’s silly.

If you find a body wash that is good for your skin in general, there’s a better chance that it will do well with your face.

The bottom line

Ultimately, the answer to this question comes down to the soap that you are using, and that should be clear by this point. Any soap that dries out your skin will be extra hard on your face. You don’t want to end up peeling like a creature from a 70s horror movie. The same can be said about clogged pores and how they can increase breakouts.

So, here’s the first rule. Standard bar soap is usually bad for your face (and your skin). It’s known to dry out the skin, and it’s usually not great at exfoliating to clear pores. If soap scum can build up on porcelain tiles, what is it doing to your fleshy parts?

Here’s the second rule. If you have extra sensitive skin or acne, go ahead and continue using sensitive-skin cleanser or acne cleanser, respectively. Keep the body wash for your body.

But, if your skin tends to be normal, and if you want a good body wash that is great on the face and everything else, consider Ultra Premium™ Body Wash by MANSCAPED™. It’s made with aloe (which is great for hydration) and sea salt (which lightly exfoliates to clear your pores). It’s vegan and dye-free, meaning that it is less likely to cause allergies or bad reactions.

So, if you have a specific condition and prescription face soap, stick to the prescription. Otherwise, you’ll find that this body wash does the job on your face and on the rest of you.