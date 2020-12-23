Oh hey! Since you’re here, we want to talk to you about male grooming. Surprising, right? We’re pretty laser focused on this concept, but that’s why we notice that some disconnects have been forming amongst the male population. A lot of guys are doing a better job taking care of their balls, and we couldn’t be prouder.

At the same time, we’ve noticed a lot of guys slipping in other areas. Here’s an example. Do you have a specialized facial scrub? If not, you need to keep reading. It seems that guys who take up male grooming misunderstand a core premise. They wonder, “Can you use MANSCAPED™ on your face?” This practice is about much, much more than your balls. You have to see the big picture or else you’ll just be another gross guy with a surprisingly well-manicured lawn.

Does Grooming Include Your Face?

In a word, yes. Grooming definitely includes your face. In our opinion, men’s grooming includes everything you do to take care of your body — especially when it involves skin and hair care. So, naturally, your face is involved in that, and the lessons of grooming can help you take better care of it.

We always harp on exfoliating after grooming your body. Do you think that excludes beard care? It doesn’t. After you shave your beard, you should moisturize and exfoliate, with an exception. If you shave every day, only exfoliate once a week, but you should still moisturize every time.

We want to point out that this was always our philosophy. Some of our products were always meant to be used on the face. We make a safety razor. It’s straight up designed from years of studying face razors. It would be weird if you didn’t shave your beard with it, but we’re going to talk about that in more detail a little later. You don’t want to shave your balls and face with the same razor. It gets weird.

Can You Use MANSCAPED™ on Your Face?

The answer to this is a little bit of yes and no. There are products that can and should be used on your face. Other of our products are not designed for your face. They won’t outright harm you, but using them incorrectly is less than ideal.

Here’s an example. MANSCAPED does not currently have a face wash. If used correctly, none of our products should be harmful if used on your face, but none of them are designed to replace a proper face wash. So, if you try to use ball deodorant as a replacement for acne cream, you aren’t going to get wonderful results. That’s what we really mean here, and it makes even more sense if we break it down for each product.

What MANSCAPED™ products Can I Use on My Face?

Let’s start with the disclaimer-ish talk. None of our products are outright harmful to your face, but used incorrectly, they can be. Please don’t put our cleanser in your eye. It will probably sting or burn. You get the idea. When used correctly, some of our products really shouldn’t be on your face anyway, so let’s go through it.

Crop Cleanser™ Hair and Body Wash

This is our hair and body cleanser. You can use it on your face and to shampoo your hair. We made this for showering, and you should wash your face in the shower along with the rest of your body. If you wash your hair with Crop Cleanser™ hair and body wash, it’s going to run down your face anyway. This is all well within design.

Here’s the thing. Your face needs a little more care than most of your skin, so you should have an out-of-shower face wash and moisturizer that you also use. Crop Cleanser hair and body wash does not replace these functions. It cleans your face in the shower. It even moisturizes a tad, but it’s not a total face solution.

The Plow ™ 2.0 Safety Razor

The Plow™ 2.0 is a safety razor. Using a safety razor is pretty much the same story anywhere you want to shave. That’s by design, so you can (and should) definitely make The Plow razor your primary facial razor.

There is a catch, though. Cross-contamination is a thing, and it creates real problems. If you use the same razor on your face and your ass, you’re going to have problems. So, you need to do a few things. First, never ever for any reason ever use the same blade on different parts of your body. Second, sanitize your razor (rubbing alcohol is great for this) before you switch body parts. Better yet, have a dedicated razor for your face and a different tool entirely for your body. Keep The Plow 2.0 razor just for your face. That makes things easy.

There’s a second catch, and that’s using MANSCAPED when you have acne on your face. It can be done, but you want to go through that guide in order to do it safely and correctly.

The Lawn Mower® 3.0 Trimmer

The Lawn Mower® trimmer is going to be a lot like The Plow razor. The trimmer can absolutely handle your beard safely. It’s a trimmer. It cuts hair. Your beard is not an exception.

But, all of the caveats still exist. You don’t want to use the same blade on your crotch and your face. That’s a serious problem that can cause very bad infections. Even in lighter scenarios, you can end up with athlete’s foot on your face, and you don’t want that.

It’s a little harder to justify having multiple trimmers, and we get that. This is why The Lawn Mower 3.0 trimmer has a detachable blade head. Use different blade heads for your face and body and you’ll be fine. They swap very easily, and they come in packs, so it’s not a big deal.

Still, it’s good to sanitize your blade heads between uses, and rubbing alcohol is still a great tool for that job.

Upcoming Products

We’re always innovating and releasing new stuff. Now is not the time for formal announcements, but we will have new products that are safe for your face. After all, we’re the ones explaining that male grooming includes your face. We’re backing up that claim, so be on the lookout for our next big announcement.

What MANSCAPED™ Products Should I Avoid Using on My Face?

Once more with feeling . . . the products should not be harmful to your face; they’re just not designed for that use. So, as a recommendation, don’t put them on your face. It’s pretty easy.

Crop Preserver® Ball Deodorant

This is our ball deodorant. That is a specific sentence. It is not a face deodorant. That doesn’t even exist. It’s definitely not a facial moisturizer. It’s ball deodorant. It goes on your balls. We’re not even fans of using it on the pits when you forgot to go shopping.

The formula for Crop Preserver® ball deodorant is engineered for the moisture and microbial conditions of your crotch. It simply won’t work the same way on other parts of your body. If you really want that Crop Preserver deodorant scent on the rest of your body, we make a cologne. It uses the same signature scent, so please use that instead.

Crop Reviver® Ball Toner

Crop Reviver® is a ball toner. Again, that sentence is being specific. It’s designed to promote healthy moisture levels and pH control for your groin area. Those conditions are unique for your body, so the formula of Crop Reviver toner is not tweaked correctly for the rest of you. Keep it in your pants.

MANSCAPED™ Boxers

Our boxers are not an appropriate substitute for a face mask. We get it. You’re in the middle of a pandemic. You forget your mask. You get a little desperate. Our boxers won’t hurt your face, but they are not designed for this. You have to use the right tools for the job at hand.

If you find yourself in a laundry detergent ad and can’t refrain from putting your boxers in your face, we won’t judge. But, we made these things for your lower body.

Now You Can Decide Which MANSCAPED™ Products You Want to Use On Your Face

That about covers it. You now know if you can use MANSCAPED on your face. Men’s grooming is absolutely about your face as much as it is about what you have below the waist. You have to take care of your whole body, and we’re trying to help with all of it. Keep in mind that lessons that apply to your face often apply to the rest of you and vice versa. As always, be sure to check back in regularly. We’re always releasing new products and providing new insights into everything you need to know about grooming.