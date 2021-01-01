Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Cleanser®. Our unique formulation of Aloe Vera and Sea Salt is designed to naturally hydrate your skin, leaving it clean and reinvigorated.
Just because our Crop Cleanser® is designed as body wash does not mean it can't be used on other parts of your body.
01.01.21
Share
Related Articles
Grooming
04.29.21
Can women use the MANSCAPED™ Weed Whacker®?
Men have been dealing with nose and ear hair for...
Grooming
04.26.21
How to shave your arms and armpits using the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 3.0
Have you ever done a pit check? Maybe you were...