Crop Preserver vs. Crop Reviver - What's the difference?

At Manscaped™, we see ourselves as innovators in the space of male grooming. Our trimmers speak for themselves, but we also get a lot of intrigue for the products we created that don’t cut hair.

In particular, people constantly ask about Crop Preserver® ball deodorant and Crop Reviver® ball toner. They are popular items, but some people don’t fully understand how they compare or work together. So, we’re going to take a minute to demystify these products completely.

The driving purpose behind Crop Preserver

Crop Preserver deodorant was made to fill a gaping hole in the male hygiene market. Three parts of a male body get the smelliest, especially when you go hard. Naturally, those are the pits, the feet, and the crotch. Armpits have had great deodorants for decades. Foot deodorant is lagging, but at least shoes can cover most of the smell.

Swamp crotch is another matter. It gets so bad you can smell your own stink, and that’s not a small problem.

So, we set out to make the world a better place by revolutionizing the very concept of deodorant. Crop Preserver deodorant is there to keep your crotch from getting so swampy and raunchy, but it’s more than that. It soothes the skin after you groom. It reduces friction and helps you feel cool throughout the day.

It’s a masterpiece formulation that makes men feel better in ways they never imagined.

The essence of Crop Reviver

It’s easy to think of Crop Reviver toner as extra deodorant, but that’s not really what it’s doing. Crop Reviver toner has three main purposes, and they do work in concert with Crop Preserver deodorant.

The first and primary purpose is to soothe and restore skin after grooming. Shaving the boys can be a rough experience sometimes. Crop Reviver toner helps with irritation and discomfort. It goes on after a shave specifically to help with those issues.

The second purpose of this refreshing toner is to help with odors. If we’re being real, men can stink through even powerful deodorants when we work hard enough. That’s just how it is. This gentle spritz can supplement your deodorant on those rough days. When you don’t have time for a shower or change of clothes, just give yourself a spray, and you’ll get by.

The final purpose of Crop Reviver is moisture. Crop Preserver is designed to help with moisture control, but you can still get sweaty when it’s hot enough. Ironically, sweat dries out your skin. So, when you do get sweaty and possibly start to get itchy, a spray of this formulation helps your skin avoid dehydration. It makes you itch less and feel better in general.

What separates these formulas?

You can see that each formula was designed for a distinct, if complementary, purpose. That becomes clearer when we compare the formulas.

Before getting into the differences, it’s important to discuss the one thing that is the same. Both products use the same signature Manscaped scent. This is to prevent a clash of aromas that might torture unsuspecting noses.

Let’s get into Crop Reviver toner. It’s a simpler formula than Crop Preserver deodorant. Crop Reviver toner is not intended to prevent sweating. Aside from the scent, the primary ingredients are Aloe Vera and witch hazel. The Aloe soothes your skin and fights inflammation. Witch hazel multiples those impacts and adds a cooling sensation. We’re feeling cooler already.

Crop Preserver deodorant depends on very different ingredients. While it does have a touch of Aloe, it’s less intense. The primary ingredients of your ball deodorant are antiperspirant, tapioca starch and caprylic capric triglycerides. The antiperspirant works the same way as any other.

Tapioca starch is there specifically to reduce friction and chafing between your legs. Caprylic capric triglycerides are antioxidants that help to moisturize and restore your skin. They’re there for general skin health.

Grooming with the best

You can see how the varying formulas play to different strengths. You can also see why both might feel good on your balls. That’s why you need to understand how to use them — especially when you groom.

For the best grooming session, trimming comes first. After you trim, you want to wash away your hair clippings, and that’s why most guys trim in the shower and soap up when they’re done.

After your shower, pat dry gently so you don’t add to skin irritation. When dry, you can apply Crop Preserver deodorant. Just rub a little into the crotch region. It will take maybe a minute to dry. When that’s done, give yourself a spritz or two of Crop Reviver toner, and you’re good to go.