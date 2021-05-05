While you can technically use any razor without shaving cream, you'll likely regret it. We always recommend using a shaving gel or cream like the Crop Gel™ when using the Crop Shaver™.
If you're interested in learning how to use the Crop Shaver™ or would like to buy the Crop Shaver™ now, we've got you covered.
