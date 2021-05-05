Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 4.0. Because the Lawn Mower™ is a body groomer and not a razor, you do not need shaving cream to use the Lawn Mower® 3.0.
If you're interested in learning about how to use the Lawn Mower® 4.0 or would like to buy now, we've got you covered.
05.05.21
