Do you need to oil the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower®?

The Manscaped Lawn Mower blades are ceramic and do not need to be oiled. Ceramic blades deliver a smoother cut, stay sharper longer, and are easily replaceable to remain hygienic.
For more information on how to replace the blades or how often you need to replace your blades, we've got you covered.
01.01.21
