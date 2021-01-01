Skip to Main Content
Do you need to oil the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower®?

Christina Ablahad

Posted by Christina A.

01.01.21

The Manscaped Lawn Mower blades are ceramic and do not need to be oiled. Ceramic blades deliver a smoother cut, stay sharper longer, and are easily replaceable to remain hygienic.

The Lawn Mower 4.0 On A Docking Station


For more information on how to replace the blades or how often you need to replace your blades, we've got you covered.

