Do you need to shower every day?

How often do you shower? It’s a common question among friends, and everyone seems to have their own take on the topic. Some people think that showering is the worst, and they avoid it as much as possible. Others are obsessed with showering and hit it multiple times a day. Is there a perfect amount? Do you need to shower every single day?

Not exactly

Showers aren’t super complicated, but people are. There is no static answer that is right for everyone. How often you should shower depends on your lifestyle, goals and so much more. We’ll get into all of it, but if you want a short answer, you should probably shower most days. Missing a day here or there isn’t a big deal.

If you want to get into the nuts and bolts of the topic, keep reading.

Reasons to shower every day

There are basically two reasons to shower on a given day. You shower because you’re dirty or because you want to shower. That’s really it, but both of these merit a closer look.

If you’re at all unclean, a shower is invaluable. There are a few things that would make you dirty in a way that you should shower.

The most obvious is physical activity. If you work up a good sweat, you’re going to smell bad. Go ahead and take that shower. You definitely don’t want to finish the day and get into bed on such a day because you are rife with bacteria. They feast on the sweat and hormones that you secreted all day, and they will turn your bed into a cesspool. Hopefully, you’re grossed out by all of this and will shower after a workout.

On days that you don’t work out, you can conceivably skip your shower. We’ll talk more about that later.

There are jobs that necessitate showering. Plenty of them are sweaty, and sweaty work demands cleanliness. Jobs can also be dirty. If you’re the garbage man, even if you have good gear to wear at work, you should probably shower when you finish up for the day.

If you work in health care, you definitely need to shower after work. You were around sick people all day, and you want to remove those germs from your body.

You get the idea. If your day made you dirty in a way that justifies a shower, shower.

The other reason we mentioned is desire. Sometimes, you just feel better after a shower. Maybe you start your day with it and it helps you get into gear. Maybe you like a shower before bed and being clean helps you sleep. Maybe you’re just cold and a warm shower feels nice.

If you get a mental benefit from your daily shower, don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t have it. Use good skincare products, and you’ll be fine. You can enjoy your shower without any guilt. However often you choose to shower, make sure you use good soap. For that, MANSCAPED™ Ultra Premium™ Body Wash is the best you’ll find.

Reasons to skip a day of showering

Clearly, there are plenty of reasons to shower, but what about days when you aren’t really dirty? Should you skip the shower, or is it just lazy?

Well, there are some good reasons to skip a shower, like environmental concerns. Showers use water. If you can safely skip one, then that’s a little bit that you’re giving back. Also, excess showering can dry out your skin. We know long, hot showers feel great, but too long and too hot equals dried-out skin.

For most people, if you never got dirty, you would only need to shower once or twice a week. Note that you still need to shower at some point. The natural oils that build up when you skip your shower eventually become a problem as bacteria like to feed on them. You want to reset the bacteria on a regular basis, but you don’t have to do it every day.

How much should a guy shower, on average?

So, let’s get a real answer here. How much should you shower? If you aren’t frequently exposed to grossness, on average, you should probably shower four to six times a week. Most jobs necessitate a daily shower. Even if you sit at a desk all day, you’re probably wearing shoes and socks. Do you sweat into them throughout your workday? It’s something to think about.

Even if you have to shower every day when you work, you can skip a day on a low-key weekend. And, as we have established, taking a day off from showering now and then is good for you.