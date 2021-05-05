Does The MANSCAPED™ Crop Shaver™ Have SkinSafe™ Technology?

Thank you for your interest in the Manscaped™ Crop Shaver™. The Crop Shaver™ is a three-blade cartridge razor and thus, does not have SkinSafe™ technology. Because of this, you can cut yourself if misused.

How The Crop Shaver™ Differs From Other Cartridge Razors

It was thoughtfully designed for shaving your groin The extra-wide lubrication strips soothe the skin Our micro comb bar keeps the skin taught

If you're interested in learning

how to use the Crop Shaver™

or would like to

buy the Crop Shaver™

now, we've got you covered.