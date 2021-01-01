Does The Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 3.0 Have Different Speed Settings

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 3.0. The Lawn Mower® 3.0 trimmer does not have different speed settings.
Other Technology Found In The Lawn Mower® 3.0
- SkinSafe® Technology
- 600mAh Rechargeable Li-Ion Battery
- 9,000 RPM Motor
- Waterproof Design
- Replaceable Blade
- Adjustable Guards
01.01.21
