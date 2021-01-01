Does The Manscaped Lawn Mower® 4.0 Use The Same Guard As The Lawn Mower 3.0?

The Lawn Mower® 4.0 comes with guards that allow for four settings, vs. the two settings previously available with the Lawn Mower® 3.0 So for this reason, the guards on the Lawn Mower® 3.0 are not compatible with the Lawn Mower® 4.0. See how the Lawn Mower® 4.0 compares to the Lawn Mower® 3.0.

If you're interested in learning about how to use the Lawn Mower® 4.0 or would like to buy it now, we've got you covered.