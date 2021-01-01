Does The Manscaped™ Plow® 2.0 Have SkinSafe Technology?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Plow® 2.0. The Plow® 2.0 is a single-blade safety razor, meaning it does not have our SkinSafe™ technology. For this reason, we DO NOT RECOMMEND using the Plow® 2.0 for shaving your pubic area.

