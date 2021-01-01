Does The Manscaped™ Shears® 2.0 Have SkinSafe™ Technology?

Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Shears® 2.0. The Shears® 2.0 does not have our SkinSafe™ technology. We highly recommend taking the time to understand how to use these tools to ensure your safety.
If you'd like to know about how to use the Manscaped™ Plow® 2.0 or want to buy the Plow® 2.0 now, we've got you covered.
01.01.21
Share
Related Articles
Grooming
04.29.21
Can women use the MANSCAPED™ Weed Whacker®?
Men have been dealing with nose and ear hair for...
Grooming
04.26.21
How to shave your arms and armpits using the Manscaped™ Lawn Mower® 3.0
Have you ever done a pit check? Maybe you were...