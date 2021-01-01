Thanks for your interest in the Manscaped™ Weed Whacker® ear and nose hair trimmer. The Weed Whacker® ear and nose hair trimmer does not have different speed settings.

Other Technology Found In The Weed Whacker® Ear And Nose Hair Trimmer

SkinSafe® Technology

600mAh Rechargeable Li-Ion Battery

9,000 RPM Motor

Waterproof Design

Replaceable Blade

If you're interested in more specifics on the Weed Whacker® ear and nose hair trimmer, our guide outlining the technology behind this trimmer has you covered.

